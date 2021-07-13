CloudNone Unveils Dreamy 6-Track EP "Last Train Home" on Monstercat

CloudNone Unveils Dreamy 6-Track EP "Last Train Home" on Monstercat

Each song from CloudNone's versatile "Last Train Home" impresses with its own distinct sound design.
Author:
Publish date:

CloudNone (via Facebook)

Each song from CloudNone's versatile "Last Train Home" impresses with its own distinct sound design.

Making his debut back in 2018, anonymous electronic music producer CloudNone has been poised for a long and successful career in dance music, consistently releasing on some of the scene’s most prestigious labels.

CloudNone's music is as uplifting as it is pensive. Following a landmark performance at ILLENIUM's recent "Trilogy" show in Las Vegas, he has now unveiled his brand new EP Last Train Home, which undoubtedly marks a testament to his versatility as an artist. 

Including previously-released singles such as the ethereal instrumental gem “Dizzy Lifted” and the anthemic, bass-driven “Flashlight” (with acclaimed singer-songwriter Micah Martin) each song from Last Train Home seems to impress with its own distinct sound design. Introductory tracks “Brighton Nights” and “Wasted” are highly textural and ambient, UK garage-inspired cuts, while “u n me” and the titular track “Last Train Home” further showcase CloudNone’s fluidity as a producer.

Check out Last Train Home, which arrives by way of Monstercat, in full below.

FOLLOW CLOUDNONE:

Facebook: instagram.com/cloudnonemusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cloudnonemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/cloudnonemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hCVNl7

Tags
terms:
New MusicCloudnoneMonstercat

Related

Monstercat logo
MUSIC RELEASES

Monstercat Unveils Stunning 10-Year Anniversary Compilation Album: Listen

Monstercat's new compilation covers all three of its brands—Uncaged, Instinct, and Silk—and their catalog from the last 10 years.

WelcomeToLondon
MUSIC RELEASES

CloudNone Releases First EP "Welcome To London" [Listen]

Out now on Monstercat

SLUMBERJACK
MUSIC RELEASES

SLUMBERJACK Release Impactful 5-Track EP with SARAWAK

The duo debuts on Monstercat with their strongest EP to date.

SAYMYNAME
MUSIC RELEASES

SAYMYNAME Unveils Two-Track "ELEVATED" EP Via Ultra Music

SAYMYNAME is shooting for the stars this year.

Soulji - Black Mask EP (Art)
MUSIC RELEASES

Soulji Releases Debut EP on Monstercat

The enigmatic producer releases his first EP on the well known Canadian label

Laxcity
MUSIC RELEASES

Laxcity Returns With Imaginative 6-Track EP "Disconnect"

Laxcity once again knocks it out of the park with his dreamy sound.

Vindata
MUSIC RELEASES

Vindata Release Intoxicating Summertime Jam "Already Home" With Maurice Moore and JoiStaRR

"Already Home" capitalizes on that pre-summer feel we've all been craving.

Lido_DSC5277
MUSIC RELEASES

Lido Unveils Tasteful, R&B-Influenced "I O U 1" EP

The talented producer offers five chill, emotional gems.