Cloverdale Cooks Up Peak-Hour Club Single, "Up All Night"

Cloverdale’s “Up All Night” is the tipping point leading into the peak-hour at the club.

The Canadian house music artist has had a memorable year in 2022 with high-profile festival slots at EDC Las Vegas and Nocturnal Wonderland, but while “Up All Night” is similarly tailor-made for losing yourself in neon lights, Cloverdale brings a more intimate energy to the track with the help of BABA NO BABY. Cloverdale shared that upon floating the idea to BABA NO BABY, the two were down to business in the studio the very next day.

The producer tips his hat to the underground with driving low end baselines that strategically walk the lane between techno and invigorating bass house. Underpinned by an intricate groove of pumping kicks, crisp hi-hats and high-energy ads-libs, the groove is capped off with the cathartic splash of the cymbal as it reaches its apex. Meanwhile, sultry, meditative vocals from BABA NO BABY bring the formula together in a record that’s poised to take a night out into overdrive.

Cloverdale’s “Up All Night” marks the artist’s return to Thrive Music since the release of “Ice Age” earlier this year. Take a listen below.

