Skip to main content
Cloverdale Cooks Up Peak-Hour Club Single, "Up All Night"

Cloverdale Cooks Up Peak-Hour Club Single, "Up All Night"

In his latest effort, Cloverdale returns to Thrive Music bringing high-energy, techno-influenced production together with lounge vocals from BABA NO BABY.

Insomniac

In his latest effort, Cloverdale returns to Thrive Music bringing high-energy, techno-influenced production together with lounge vocals from BABA NO BABY.

Cloverdale’s “Up All Night” is the tipping point leading into the peak-hour at the club.

The Canadian house music artist has had a memorable year in 2022 with high-profile festival slots at EDC Las Vegas and Nocturnal Wonderland, but while “Up All Night” is similarly tailor-made for losing yourself in neon lights, Cloverdale brings a more intimate energy to the track with the help of BABA NO BABY. Cloverdale shared that upon floating the idea to BABA NO BABY, the two were down to business in the studio the very next day.

The producer tips his hat to the underground with driving low end baselines that strategically walk the lane between techno and invigorating bass house. Underpinned by an intricate groove of pumping kicks, crisp hi-hats and high-energy ads-libs, the groove is capped off with the cathartic splash of the cymbal as it reaches its apex. Meanwhile, sultry, meditative vocals from BABA NO BABY bring the formula together in a record that’s poised to take a night out into overdrive.

Cloverdale’s “Up All Night” marks the artist’s return to Thrive Music since the release of “Ice Age” earlier this year. Take a listen below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cloverdale
MUSIC RELEASES

Cloverdale Cooks Up Peak-Hour Club Single, "Up All Night"

In his latest effort, Cloverdale returns to Thrive Music bringing high-energy, techno-influenced production together with lounge vocals from BABA NO BABY.

By Cameron Sunkel
Best of 2022- Songs - header
FEATURES

The Best EDM Songs of 2022

Discover and listen to our top 50 tracks of 2022.

By EDM.com Staff
k?d
MUSIC RELEASES

k?d Continues to Pave New Stylistic Inroads On Kaleidoscopic Album, "CAGE SCRIPT"

k?d is also bringing a new visual experience on tour across the U.S. in early 2023.

By Cameron Sunkel

FOLLOW CLOVERDALE:

Facebook: facebook.com/itscloverdale
Twitter: twitter.com/ItsCloverdale
Instagram: instagram.com/itscloverdale
Spotify: spoti.fi/3AtyCTz

Related

Nostalgix
MUSIC RELEASES

Nostalgix Returns to Night Bass with Bold and Sassy Single "My Type"

“My Type” is an amalgam of everything we love about the Nostalgix: confident vocals, excellent production, and high energy.

ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

ISOxo Flips the Script With Ominous House Single, "inhuman": Listen

ISOxo keeps fans on their toes as he reworks his sound for the club dancefloor.

valentino khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Valentino Khan's New Single Is a War Cry for the Club: Listen to "Goin Up"

The track features rave sirens and a feet stomping bass line with "303 vibes," Khan said.

Kx5
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade and deadmau5 Build Kx5 Momentum With Ominous Single, "Alive": Listen

Kaskade looped his former collaborators, The Moth & The Flame, into the third Kx5 single.

walker royce nala
MUSIC RELEASES

Walker & Royce Team Up With Nala for Infectious House Single, "Not About You"

The tune is a glorious hodgepodge of each artist's signature sounds, with Walker & Royce’s tech house expertise serving as a canvas for Nala’s Riot Grrrl vocal flair.

Snakehips & Tchami
MUSIC RELEASES

Snakehips and Tchami Team Up for Club-Ready Collaboration, "Tonight": Listen

Snakehips and Tchami’s collab is bound to light up dancefloors.

Marshmello, Nitti Gritti, Megan Thee Stallion
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Marshmello, Megan Thee Stallion and Nitti Gritti's House Banger "Bad Bitches"

Main stage festival energy channeled straight to listeners at home.

Bad Bunny
MUSIC RELEASES

Bad Bunny Fuses Reggaeton and House Music In Standout Album Cut, "El Apagón"

Bad Bunny's experimental efforts shine in this track from his fourth solo album, "Un Verano Sin Ti."