CloZee Unveils Dreamy Track "Kanzan" With Fakear, Pouvoir Magique and Einki

If you're having a stressful day, play this track.
For her latest single—and to close out of 2020—CloZee has partnered with fellow French artists Fakear, Pouvoir Magique, and Einki to deliver "Kanzan." The outcome is truly a magnificent display of craftsmanship in the studio. Prepare to be transported across the globe without ever having to leave your home. 

"Kanzan" incorporates elements of downtempo and world bass, melded together to create a mystical sonic landscape. The global inspiration is apparent in the use of string work and vocal chops. They shine alongside the delicate bass and synths that uplift the listener above any chaos and instead to a place of pure serenity. Check out the new collaboration below.

"Kanzan" ties a bow on an impressive year for CloZee. She released her highly-anticipated sophomore album Neon Jungle and its remix album, latter of which hosted incredible reworks from Lane 8Emancipator, Opiuo, and more.

You can stream "Kanzan" across all platforms here

