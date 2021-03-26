CloZee and Maddy O'Neal Join Forces on Bass Anthem "Zest Please"

CloZee and Maddy O'Neal Join Forces on Bass Anthem "Zest Please"

The new single marks the two female producer's first-ever collaboration
Author:
Publish date:

CloZee

The new single marks the two female producer's first-ever collaboration

Denver-based producers CloZee and Maddy O’Neal have teamed up to deliver a zesty inaugural collaboration, “Zest Please.”

Out via CloZee’s Odyzey Music label, the new track kicks off with a hang drum percussion beat that progressively builds into worldly synths and bass. The chemistry between the two female bass artists is highlighted effortlessly, with CloZee’s classic tribal and earthly percussion underscored by swirls of echoing vocals while O’Neal’s electro bass and funky grooves put the cherry on top of the midtempo anthem.

"Zest Please" is accompanied by a colorful animated music video depicting CloZee and O’Neal in a tropical world full of rainbow, luminescent fruits and flora.

"Having been a fan and friend of Chloe’s for a while I was excited to finally create together and see what happened when we joined forces. Once we started bouncing ideas back and forth we were both naturally drawn to an uplifting vibe," O'Neal said. 

"We were months into the pandemic when we started 'Zest Please' and I think making something fun kinda felt like it was what people needed right now and definitely helped us push out of the funk too," she continued. "The music video we had created really nails the vibe we were trying to create sonically—this tripped out zesty adventure world."

You can stream “Zest Please” across all platforms here.

FOLLOW CLOZEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/CloZeeOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/CloZeeOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/CloZeeOfficial/

FOLLOW MADDY O'NEAL

Facebook: facebook.com/MaddyONealMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/maddy_oneal
Instagram: instagram.com/maddy_oneal

Related

maneater, john oates, saxsquatch, john oates maneater
MUSIC RELEASES

Legendary Musician John Oates Joins Forces With Saxsquatch for Dance Remix of 1982 Classic "Maneater"

Injected with club-inspired grooves and dance-floor worthy basslines, the duo put a modern spin on Hall & Oates' iconic record.

f7136933-6870-4496-9866-00109b24ca80
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Unites Listeners on Spiritual New Single, “Winter is Coming”

It’s the first track off her new album "Neon Jungle," due out July 3rd.

Clozee-8236-couleur
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Drops Melodic Bass Single "Us" with The Kite String Tangle

This is the final single from her forthcoming "Neon Jungle" LP out July 3rd.

Zoibaf Press Photo on Rocky Beach
MUSIC RELEASES

Zoibaf Joins Forces with TRUNG on Future Bass Single "Voices"

Italian producer Zoibaf takes us on a calming chill trap adventure with the stunning new single "Voices."

clozee-evasion-square
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Unveils Her Debut Album 'Evasion'

In the midst of the 40+ date North American Evasion Tour

CloZee
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Blends World Influences into INZO's "Overthinker"

As "Overthinker" approaches its third birthday, INZO has recruited world bass pioneer CloZee to reimagine the hit single.

Clozee (arms crossed)
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Enlists 10 Artists to Deliver Expansive "Neon Jungle" Remix Pack

CloZee hand-picked each artist to create a whole new sound experience.

Kygo 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Kygo Joins Forces With Imagine Dragons [Listen]

Kygo & Imagine Dragons touch our hearts with this awesome new song.