CloZee and Maddy O'Neal Join Forces on Bass Anthem "Zest Please"

Denver-based producers CloZee and Maddy O’Neal have teamed up to deliver a zesty inaugural collaboration, “Zest Please.”

Out via CloZee’s Odyzey Music label, the new track kicks off with a hang drum percussion beat that progressively builds into worldly synths and bass. The chemistry between the two female bass artists is highlighted effortlessly, with CloZee’s classic tribal and earthly percussion underscored by swirls of echoing vocals while O’Neal’s electro bass and funky grooves put the cherry on top of the midtempo anthem.

"Zest Please" is accompanied by a colorful animated music video depicting CloZee and O’Neal in a tropical world full of rainbow, luminescent fruits and flora.

"Having been a fan and friend of Chloe’s for a while I was excited to finally create together and see what happened when we joined forces. Once we started bouncing ideas back and forth we were both naturally drawn to an uplifting vibe," O'Neal said.

"We were months into the pandemic when we started 'Zest Please' and I think making something fun kinda felt like it was what people needed right now and definitely helped us push out of the funk too," she continued. "The music video we had created really nails the vibe we were trying to create sonically—this tripped out zesty adventure world."

You can stream “Zest Please” across all platforms here.

