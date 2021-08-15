CloZee's Hypnotic "Nouvelle Era" EP Will Transport You to a New Sonic Dimension
Publish date:

CloZee's Hypnotic "Nouvelle Era" EP Will Transport You to a New Sonic Dimension

Every bar of the six-track record is more interesting than the last, teeming with complexity and color.
Author:

Alden Bonecutter

Every bar of the six-track record is more interesting than the last, teeming with complexity and color.

It's rare to find an artist as consistently cutting-edge as "world bass" producer CloZee. Her ear for textured samples and intricate melodies is second to none, as demonstrated by her transcendent sophomore album, July 2020's Neon Jungle

Pushing the envelope even more is the French musician's latest EP, Nouvelle Era, released via her own Odyzey Music banner. CloZee has managed to craft a true work of art with this release—one where each musical bar proves more interesting than the last. Its six soundscapes practically enter a new dimension, teeming with complexity and color.

The record's titular track, for example, reimagines funky trap synths into rich, almost alien-like bass ornaments. "Farewell," on the other hand, is built around a carefully engineered water droplet sample that proves blissfully multidimensional. Colorful synths explode like fireworks over a pounding drum beat on "Hold On" (with MOONZz), while "Brave" sees new, freeform melodies unfold throughout its entirety.

Recommended Articles

Love_Bravery_Lady_Gaga_and_Elton_John
NEWS

Elton John and Lady Gaga's Next Collab Is "Extreme Hardcore Drum & Bass"

Rocket Man and Mother Monster are reportedly planning a drum & bass sequel to their 2020's collaborative Chromatica cut, "Sine From Above."

kygo
Lifestyle

You Can Fly In a Helicopter Straight to the Stage of Kygo's Palm Tree Music Festival

Ground control to... the main stage?

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

An Ambient Album From Flux Pavilion Is On the Way

The multi-genre artist shared a video of the project's producing process to his Instagram this week, featuring an appearance from his baby daughter.

"I’m struggling to put into words how it feels to finally share [Nouvelle Era] with you," CloZee wrote on social media. According to her post, the project persisted through "the longest writer's block" of her life. "This is the most therapeutic project I’ve put out so far...I somehow could pull it through and share those 6 new songs with you."

Nouvelle Era comes just in time for CloZee's run of fall shows, which will take the artist across the United States for more than 35 headlining and festival performances. She'll next appear at Chillicothe's Summer Camp Music Festival on August 20th and tickets for her upcoming shows are available here.

FOLLOW CLOZEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/CloZeeOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/CloZeeOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/CloZeeOfficial/
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jTcx7j

Related

Clozee-8236-couleur
MUSIC RELEASES

Escape From Reality With CloZee's Sophomore Album, "Neon Jungle"

Out today via the CloZee's Odyzey Music banner, the 10-track LP is blissfully rhythmic and enchanting.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Hits Sonic Gold with New EP "Revenge of the Unicorns"

Out today via Never Say Die, the six-track record features collaborations with the artist's industry friends and even their mother, Momma Kismet.

f7136933-6870-4496-9866-00109b24ca80
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Unites Listeners on Spiritual New Single, “Winter is Coming”

It’s the first track off her new album "Neon Jungle," due out July 3rd.

Kasbo
MUSIC RELEASES

Kasbo Returns to His Sonically Blissful Roots With "Show You"

"Show You," out today via Foreign Family Collective and Counter Records, sounds like a blast from Kasbo's past.

clozee-evasion-square
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Unveils Her Debut Album 'Evasion'

In the midst of the 40+ date North American Evasion Tour

CloZee
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Unveils Dreamy Track "Kanzan" With Fakear, Pouvoir Magique and Einki

If you're having a stressful day, play this track.

CloZee
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Blends World Influences into INZO's "Overthinker"

As "Overthinker" approaches its third birthday, INZO has recruited world bass pioneer CloZee to reimagine the hit single.

CloZee, Maddy O'Neal, Zest Please, CloZee Zest Please, Maddy O'Neal Zest Please, clozee collab
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee and Maddy O'Neal Join Forces on Bass Anthem "Zest Please"

The new single marks the two female producer's first-ever collaboration