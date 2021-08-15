CloZee's Hypnotic "Nouvelle Era" EP Will Transport You to a New Sonic Dimension

Every bar of the six-track record is more interesting than the last, teeming with complexity and color.

It's rare to find an artist as consistently cutting-edge as "world bass" producer CloZee. Her ear for textured samples and intricate melodies is second to none, as demonstrated by her transcendent sophomore album, July 2020's Neon Jungle.

Pushing the envelope even more is the French musician's latest EP, Nouvelle Era, released via her own Odyzey Music banner. CloZee has managed to craft a true work of art with this release—one where each musical bar proves more interesting than the last. Its six soundscapes practically enter a new dimension, teeming with complexity and color.

The record's titular track, for example, reimagines funky trap synths into rich, almost alien-like bass ornaments. "Farewell," on the other hand, is built around a carefully engineered water droplet sample that proves blissfully multidimensional. Colorful synths explode like fireworks over a pounding drum beat on "Hold On" (with MOONZz), while "Brave" sees new, freeform melodies unfold throughout its entirety.

"I’m struggling to put into words how it feels to finally share [Nouvelle Era] with you," CloZee wrote on social media. According to her post, the project persisted through "the longest writer's block" of her life. "This is the most therapeutic project I’ve put out so far...I somehow could pull it through and share those 6 new songs with you."

Nouvelle Era comes just in time for CloZee's run of fall shows, which will take the artist across the United States for more than 35 headlining and festival performances. She'll next appear at Chillicothe's Summer Camp Music Festival on August 20th and tickets for her upcoming shows are available here.

