New Docuseries "Club Ibiza: The Sessions" Features Music Produced by Carl Cox

The new show sees the cultural convergence of sports and music on the iconic island of Ibiza.
A new five-part series covering the Spanish football team UD Ibiza features music from Carl Cox, Anna Tur, and Manu Gonzalez.

Club Ibiza: The Sessions, which has launched on the subscription sports streaming service DAZN, takes fans behind the scenes of UD Ibiza and documents the team's rise and ongoing quest to make it to the La Liga championship. The club was founded in 2015 and currently competes in Segunda División B, the third tier of Spanish football.

Co-producer Grant Best called it the "most beautiful" docuseries made on the subject, due in part to the series' setting of Ibiza and the island's cultural significance to music. "We know Ibiza as the dance music capital of the world but now football has become another reason to pay attention," Best stated. "No other series has captured the ambition and passion of football, with world famous DJs and these stunning landscapes.”

Fittingly, the series' producers sought out dance music pioneer Cox to tie these worlds together by developing its title track. Additional cuts from Spanish producers Tur and Gonzalez are also featured.

DAZN's Club Ibiza: The Sessions is available now in most locations as of December 25th, though it will not be available in Spain until December 28th.

