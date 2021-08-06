COFRESI, Matisyahu and Kyng Dyce Connect on Massive Single "Daylight": Watch the Music Video

Ahead of what promises to be a must-listen debut album, Chicago-based electronic music producer COFRESI has unveiled one of it's surefire standouts.

"Daylight," which arrives by way of Westwood Recordings, is a multicultural track featuring fabled reggae artist Matisyahu and Jamaican rapper Kyng Dyce. COFRESI's frenetic, percussion-driven production is bolstered by the signature cadence of Matisyahu's iconic voice, while Dyce adds another level of flair. All hell breaks loose in the song's trap-inspired drop, which is nothing short of breathtaking.

Watch the official "Daylight" music video below.

COFRESI has been dominant over the course of the past year. Back in November 2020 he dropped a video from remote desert, where he recorded a live performance of his riveting remix of "Circle Of Life" from The Lion King.

You can listen to "Daylight" on streaming platforms here.

