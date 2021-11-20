Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
David Guetta Unlocks Groovy Potential of Coldplay and BTS' Intergalactic Ballad, "My Universe"
Publish date:

David Guetta Unlocks Groovy Potential of Coldplay and BTS' Intergalactic Ballad, "My Universe"

David Guetta employs just the right amount of transformational energy on his remix of Coldplay and BTS' crossover hit, "My Universe."
Author:

Dan Reid

David Guetta employs just the right amount of transformational energy on his remix of Coldplay and BTS' crossover hit, "My Universe."

Coldplay and BTS' intergalactic love letter "My Universe" received a new dance-driven remix from superstar producer David Guetta.  

Guetta's remix is a transformative in all the right ways, an interpretation of the original song that frames the music in a new light without over-complication.

Guetta's work is quite complementary of the source material, as he maintains the track's glossy synth textures throughout. In contrast, his remix deviates from the slow-burning, serenading tempo of the original with an invigorating electronic format that employs pumping house drums and arpeggiated dance melodies. As the grooves subside in the verses, Guetta leaves ample room for listeners to take in Coldplay and BTS' cathartic vocal delivery in this larger-than-life Korean and English pop crossover. 

Recommended Articles

david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta Drops Official Remix of Coldplay and BTS' Intergalactic Ballad, "My Universe"

David Guetta employs just the right amount of transformational energy on his remix of Coldplay and BTS' crossover hit, "My Universe."

37 seconds ago
JVNA
MUSIC RELEASES

JVNA Finds "Hope In Chaos" On Stunning Debut Album: "It Became a Journey of Discovering Myself"

A melodic bass masterpiece, "Hope In Chaos" was self-sung, written and produced by JVNA.

1 minute ago
alesso
MUSIC RELEASES

Alesso Releases Long-Awaited Single "Somebody To Use"

He's also dropped a "Toxic Mix" alongside the original version of the new tune.

17 minutes ago

The original single, Coldplay's second in the rollout of their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, debuted in the coveted top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. It was Coldplay's second-ever number-one and their first since 2008's "Viva La Vida."

No doubt the single made a beeline for the top in part due to BTS' contributions. The success of "My Universe" represents another milestone for the K-pop supergroup, their sixth chart-topper in the states thus far.

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta
Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta
Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

Related

galantis
MUSIC RELEASES

Galantis Transform Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe" Into Intoxicating House Anthem

Galantis have crafted an interested change of pace that aims to get the dancefloor moving.

David Guetta, Morten, and Avicii
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Remix Avicii's “Heaven” ft. Chris Martin of Coldplay

David Guetta and MORTEN turned up the energy with their remix of Avicii's collaboration with Chris Martin, "Heaven."

DJ/producer David Guetta.
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta Returns to Toolroom As Jack Back to Re-Release "Grenade"

David Guetta returns to Toolroom Records under new alias.

DAVID-GUETTA-2018-2-Photo-Credit-Ellen-Von-Unwerth
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and Brooks Join Forces Again for Festival-Ready Single

David Guetta and Brooks have followed up last year's "Like I Do."

zhu coldplay
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Brings Signature Energy to Coldplay's "Higher Power" in Transformative New Remix

ZHU previewed his latest remix on his last night at Red Rocks, and luckily fans didn't have to wait long to get their hands on the full release.

DVLM David Guetta Daddy Yankee Afro Bros Natti Natasha Instagram
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee and Afro Bros Team Up on "Instagram"

David Guetta and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have delivered a reggaeton crossover.

David-Guetta-press-photo-02-cr-Ellen-Von-Unwerth-billboard-1548
NEWS

[WATCH] David Guetta's United At Home Stream Is Now Live

Watch David Guetta as he streams live from the heart of Miami.

A black-and-white split-screen image of David Guetta and GLOWINTHEDARK.
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and GLOWINTHEDARK Make You "Jump" in New Collab [Premiere]

David Guetta and GLOWINTHEDARK have delivered an eclectic main stage weapon.