Galantis Transform Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe" Into Intoxicating House Anthem
Continuing their hot streak of high-powered remixes, Galantis have reworked Coldplay and BTS's smash hit "My Universe."
Known for their floaty, feel-good house sound, Galantis have delivered an intoxicating house anthem. Kicking up the tempo of the original, the remix transforms from a laid-back love ballad to an uptempo dance tune that aims to get the dancefloor moving. The final third sees a complete tonal shift, as BTS' catchy verse takes center stage.
Take a listen to the new remix below.
Recommended Articles
Galantis Transform Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe" Into Intoxicating House Anthem
Galantis have crafted an interested change of pace that aims to get the dancefloor moving.
WHIPPED CREAM Saves the World In "Light Of Mine" Music Video: Watch
WHIPPED CREAM's animated avatar emerges as a heroine in the post-apocalyptic thriller, as she engages on a quest to return light to a city of darkness.
TNGHT Return With Trippy New Single "Tums": Listen
Hudson Mohawke and Lunice gave the fans what they wanted on "Tums," a song that stays true to TNGHT's winning formula.
Following the release of 2020's Church album, Galantis have looked sharp and remained prolific. Earlier this year, they released a huge collab with Don Diablo as well as joint tracks with David Guetta and Hook N Sling. They've also provided a number of official remixes, such as their rework of Tchami's "Buenos Aires" from the French house star's debut album, Year Zero.
Listen to Galantis' remix of "My Universe" on streaming platforms here.
FOLLOW GALANTIS:
Facebook: facebook.com/wearegalantis
Twitter: twitter.com/wearegalantis
Instagram: instagram.com/wearegalantis
Spotify: spoti.fi/31COzFD