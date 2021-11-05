Galantis Transform Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe" Into Intoxicating House Anthem

Continuing their hot streak of high-powered remixes, Galantis have reworked Coldplay and BTS's smash hit "My Universe."

Known for their floaty, feel-good house sound, Galantis have delivered an intoxicating house anthem. Kicking up the tempo of the original, the remix transforms from a laid-back love ballad to an uptempo dance tune that aims to get the dancefloor moving. The final third sees a complete tonal shift, as BTS' catchy verse takes center stage.

Take a listen to the new remix below.

Following the release of 2020's Church album, Galantis have looked sharp and remained prolific. Earlier this year, they released a huge collab with Don Diablo as well as joint tracks with David Guetta and Hook N Sling. They've also provided a number of official remixes, such as their rework of Tchami's "Buenos Aires" from the French house star's debut album, Year Zero.

Listen to Galantis' remix of "My Universe" on streaming platforms here.

