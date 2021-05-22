ZHU Brings Signature Energy to Coldplay's "Higher Power" in Transformative New Remix

ZHU previewed his latest remix on his last night at Red Rocks, and luckily fans didn't have to wait long to get their hands on the full release.

ZHU recently made a triumphant return to live shows with a marathon six-night run at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater. On the final night, he left audiences with something to ruminate on—an unreleased remix of Coldplay's "Higher Power."

Luckily, fans haven't waited long for ZHU's grand plan to play out. Once more, it's become evident that the enigmatic producer has a magically transformative touch, altering the tone and composition of the Coldplay single in ways no one could have predicted.

ZHU tapers back the unbridled optimism driving the original offering, instead bringing a tempered and melancholic cadence to the table. The ethereal sounds of a slightly filtered Chris Martin vocal bouncing endlessly off the producer's dependable kick drum is enough to hypnotize listeners into a near-meditative state.

Towards the latter half of the track ZHU sprinkles in some color with 8-bit inspired synth arpeggios and vibrant sonic pads, repurposing the euphoric instrumentation that characterized the song's source material.

ZHU's latest remix is his first release since dropping his recent third full length album Dreamland back in April. Check out the track below.

