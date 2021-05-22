ZHU Brings Signature Energy to Coldplay's "Higher Power" in Transformative New Remix

ZHU Brings Signature Energy to Coldplay's "Higher Power" in Transformative New Remix

ZHU previewed his latest remix on his last night at Red Rocks, and luckily fans didn't have to wait long to get their hands on the full release.
Author:
Publish date:

Jeff Kravitz/Press

ZHU previewed his latest remix on his last night at Red Rocks, and luckily fans didn't have to wait long to get their hands on the full release.

ZHU recently made a triumphant return to live shows with a marathon six-night run at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater. On the final night, he left audiences with something to ruminate on—an unreleased remix of Coldplay's "Higher Power."

Luckily, fans haven't waited long for ZHU's grand plan to play out. Once more, it's become evident that the enigmatic producer has a magically transformative touch, altering the tone and composition of the Coldplay single in ways no one could have predicted.

ZHU tapers back the unbridled optimism driving the original offering, instead bringing a tempered and melancholic cadence to the table. The ethereal sounds of a slightly filtered Chris Martin vocal bouncing endlessly off the producer's dependable kick drum is enough to hypnotize listeners into a near-meditative state.

Towards the latter half of the track ZHU sprinkles in some color with 8-bit inspired synth arpeggios and vibrant sonic pads, repurposing the euphoric instrumentation that characterized the song's source material.

ZHU's latest remix is his first release since dropping his recent third full length album Dreamland back in April. Check out the track below.

FOLLOW ZHU:

Facebook: facebook.com/zhu
Twitter: twitter.com/zhumusic
Instagram: instagram.com/zhu
Spotify: spoti.fi/391vjDR

Related

zhu coldplay
NEWS

Watch ZHU Drop Haunting Unreleased Remix of Coldplay's "Higher Power" at Red Rocks

ZHU's rendition of Coldplay's "Higher Power" proved to be a hit at the wintry DREAMROCKS show.

ZHU
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Releases New Pandora Playlist Sharing His Favorite Club Hits

ZHU is initiating a dance floor takeover with his new Pandora playlist.

ZHU, Arctic Lake, YOURS, ZHU YOURS, ZHU Arctic Lake, ZHU DREAMLAND 2021, DREAMLAND 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Shares New Song and Video from Upcoming Album, "Yours" With Arctic Lake

Just days before the release of his new album, ZHU has shared a new cinematic track featuring Astralwerks label-mates Arctic Lake.

pjimage (9)
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE and ZHU's Collaboration "Man's First Inhibitions" Has Arrived

NGHTMRE & ZHU's collaboration finally sees the light.

ZHU
EVENTS

Bangers and Ice: Inside ZHU's Epic Snow-Covered Return to Red Rocks

ZHU's grand return to a frigid Red Rocks Amphitheatre Monday night included the gifting of a one-of-a-kind free NFT for all attendees.

ZHU Live Performance
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Unleashes Menacing New Single "Jet, The Doberman"

ZHU switches things up.

zhu
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Reveals New Track "CAME FOR THE LOW" Coming this Friday

Fans won't have to wait much longer for the latest from ZHU.

ZHU
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Delivers Pop-Friendly Collaboration with Tinashe, "ONLY"

The GRAMMY-nominee debuted the track via Luminosity Gaming's Twitch stream last night.