Cole-Man Drops Melodic House Single "Don't Be Scared"

San Diego-based dance music producer Cole-Man has unveiled his new single "Don't Be Scared," a four-on-the-floor progressive jam that moonlights as a melodic journey through the many sub-genres of future house.

Kicking things off with minimalistic pads and fluttering arpeggios, Cole-Man introduces a rhythmic kick and snare pattern before filtering in spacey vocal chops. Those samples all coalesce into a gritty build, which culminates in a melodic house drop that employs the rave-ready leads of early trance music. All-in-all, the single is a smooth house bop that yearns for the nightclubs of pre-pandemic yesteryear.

Cole-Man's "Don't Be Scared" dropped on July 20th, 2020 via an independent release. You can listen to the track in full below.

