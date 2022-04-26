Skip to main content
Color K Drops Kaleidoscopic Music Video for Uplifting Single, "Traveling Space"

Color K Drops Kaleidoscopic Music Video for Uplifting Single, "Traveling Space"

c/o Color K

Inviting fans deeper into the orbit of his unique sound, French electronic music artist Color K has unveiled the official music video for "Traveling Space."

Bubbly and buoyant, "Traveling Space" features summery, potent synths and intoxicating sound design. Its central theme is wanderlust, with lyrics exploring our need as humans to seek out adventure in the wake of a heartbreak. 

"I am traveling space, looking for a better place," warbles Color K's warm, vocoded voice.

Color K's music video essentially functions as a kaleidoscope, wherein fans can listen to his new single as they look out into various trippy, animated locales throughout the galaxy. The vantage point is first-person, directly from the seat of a spaceship that speeds through a nebula and encounters asteroids, shooting stars and more.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

k-69
EVENTS

A Universe of House Music and Tacos: How Space Taco Is Making Tuesdays Sizzle In SoCal

The weekly gathering has played host to VNSSA, OMNOM, Lubelski and many more.

By Ulises Vargas1 hour ago
martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Unveils Final Single From Debut Club Album, "Sentio"

The ninth and final single, "Aurora," is a collaboration with STMPD RCRDS vet Blinders.

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago
odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

The Road to ODESZA's Fourth Album Continues With Haunting Single, "Behind The Sun"

ODESZA also explained the recording process of the new single, which samples an Iranian classical singer.

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago

"Traveling Space" is the first single from Color K's upcoming debut album, which does not yet currently have a release date. But if this standout melodic house track is any indication, fans are in for a treat when the record drops in full.

You can watch the official music video for "Traveling Space" below.

FOLLOW COLOR K:

Website: colorkmusic.com
Facebook: facebook.com/ColorKmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/ColorKmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3MvDdHU

Related

Screen Shot 2020-06-04 at 6.39.57 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Bobby Duque, MONÄVA, and Trice Be Drop Kaleidoscopic Music Video for Wonky Trap Single "Younger" [Premiere]

"Younger" features wistful vocals from Las Vegas singer-songwriter Trice Be.

Press Photo w: Sincerely Collins
MUSIC RELEASES

ALWZ SNNY And Sincerely Collins Drop Nostalgic Music Video for "Fairytale"

The frequent collaborators shared a gilded video for their latest collab, a soaring progressive house tune.

Nf3WkWxw
MUSIC RELEASES

Ben Dragon Drops Kaleidoscopic Music Video "Booty Iz Bananaz" [PREMIERE]

House music producer Ben Dragon delivers entertaining new eye candy music video.

Screen Shot 2020-05-31 at 12.00.18 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Celebrates 30th Birthday with Funky New Single and Kaleidoscopic Music Video

Happy 30th birthday, GRiZ!

deadmau5
NEWS

deadmau5 Drops Uplifting New ID During Verti Music Hall Performance

It's been too long since deadmau5 treated the horde to new music.

IMG_7901
MUSIC RELEASES

Eflorem Drop Thrilling Hyper-House Track and Music Video, "With You"

Hyper-house and dubstep meet emotive lyricism in Eflorem's latest single.

Kenzi Sway
MUSIC RELEASES

Kenzi Sway Shares Maniacal Music Video for "Wraith"

Sway's latest dubstep banger comes with a haunting audiovisual.

Saint Punk Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Saint Punk Drops Bouncy New Single "Comatose" and Shares Music Video

The new song and video are a drastic departure from his dramatic April release, "Closer Tonight."