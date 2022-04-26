Color K Drops Kaleidoscopic Music Video for Uplifting Single, "Traveling Space"

Inviting fans deeper into the orbit of his unique sound, French electronic music artist Color K has unveiled the official music video for "Traveling Space."

Bubbly and buoyant, "Traveling Space" features summery, potent synths and intoxicating sound design. Its central theme is wanderlust, with lyrics exploring our need as humans to seek out adventure in the wake of a heartbreak.

"I am traveling space, looking for a better place," warbles Color K's warm, vocoded voice.

Color K's music video essentially functions as a kaleidoscope, wherein fans can listen to his new single as they look out into various trippy, animated locales throughout the galaxy. The vantage point is first-person, directly from the seat of a spaceship that speeds through a nebula and encounters asteroids, shooting stars and more.

"Traveling Space" is the first single from Color K's upcoming debut album, which does not yet currently have a release date. But if this standout melodic house track is any indication, fans are in for a treat when the record drops in full.

You can watch the official music video for "Traveling Space" below.

