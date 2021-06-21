Comisar Unveils Latest New Wave Offering, "Becoming" EP

The 6-track EP attests to the artist Comisar is coming to be.

Budding bass artist Comisar has been developing his own unique production style over the years. Today, he has returned with his latest new wave offering, a six-track EP called Becoming.

Heavily influenced by nature sounds, Comisar is casting a new wave of bass music alongside fellow tastemakers CloZee and Rome in Silver, among others, as they illustrate their ability to transcend genres. Drawing from a myriad of musical influences, Comisar has a knack for layering psychedelic bass sounds over euphoric synths and spellbinding rhythms.

Last year he exemplified his multi-dimensional style with the release of three standalone tracks. He kicked off 2020 with the wonky, Mr. Scissors-assisted “Freeze” before dropping “So Long," another fantastic collaboration, this time with guitarist G. Namien. To cap off the year he released a sensational solo track titled "Lights," captivating listeners with a glimpse of his debut album, Make Believe.

You can listen to Becoming below and find the EP on streaming platforms here.

The titular track "Becoming" is infused with deep groves, angelic vocal layers, and hypnotic beats, taking listeners on a journey. Next, “Astral Chatter” blends melodic bass elements with glitch hop grooves. "Seeker" switches gears, offering synthesized nature sounds fitted to a brisk drum & bass beat.

Halfway down the list is "Waiting Room," where Comisar slips into a deep bass rhythm with a thick low end. "On and On" begins to wind the record down as Comisar takes us on a multi-dimensional journey into new realms of the aural experience. The EP concludes with “Warp Speed,” an ambient tune wherein he depicts a dreamlike state with airy soundscapes and a kinetic breakbeat.

Comisar will be performing at Voyage with CloZee this weekend at Terry Bison Ranch. You can find more information here.

