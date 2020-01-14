CONNOR BVRNS Releases "Anthem" ft BONN

At 19 years old, CONNOR BVRNS is living out his dreams and creating his own original dance music with a perspective like none other. At a young age, real name he was diagnosed with central auditory processing disorder (CAPD) which challenged his reception of sound. As a result, he paid attention to his environment and those around him allowing him to distinguish the nuances of sound.

CONNOR BVRNS (real name Connor Burns) turned a negative into a positive, using his CAPD as an asset to set him apart from other recording artists. With the ability to “see music” in colors, he was able to see and hear colors which helped him identity pitches with the utmost precision. With a multi-layered and multi-faceted sound, his biggest influences include Flume, Mike Dean, Kanye West, The Beatles, and Daft Punk.

Most recently, he opened for Jauz and had a ton of fun. Among his favorite memories are late nights on the bus, hanging out with the guys, and simply talking about music. “It was great to get insight from seasoned veterans like Jauz and Holy Goof," he told us. "That was my first tour ever, and it was a lot of fun.”

Now, Burns has returned with a brand new single titled “Anthem” featuring Bonn. The single serves as his first record released through Astralwerks.

“I would like the fans to feel the emotion and vibes that were the genesis of creating the song," Burns explained. "‘Anthem’ is a love song about a hard situation that we all have been in before. I want the song to resonate personally with fans.”

Stream or download "Anthem" across platforms here.

