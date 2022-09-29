Skip to main content
Cookie Monsta's First Posthumous Single Battles Against Destructive Self-Talk

Cookie Monsta's First Posthumous Single Battles Against Destructive Self-Talk

The first posthumous single from Cookie Monsta, who tragically died in 2020, is a collaboration with Flux Pavilion and Koven.

Alex Rako

The first posthumous single from Cookie Monsta, who tragically died in 2020, is a collaboration with Flux Pavilion and Koven.

It's been nearly two years to the day that we said goodbye to Cookie Monsta, and even today his legacy continues to carry the torch of bass music forward. 

A new record from Cookie Monsta arrived today by way of his home at Circus Records. Titled "I'm Delighted," the track is his first posthumous release and it's a collaboration with longtime friends Flux Pavilion and Koven.

The song features larger-than-life production from the formidable assembly of artists, enveloping Koven's heart-wrenching vocals in a sea of voluminous chords and soaring leads. The lyrics dig deep into the psyche innate in every human, putting the timeless struggle to quash destructive self-talk into words that few could so eloquently express.

Ultimately, the song's message is one of perseverance and putting on a brave face in uncertain times. Waves of synths crash over the lingering moments ending each cathartic verse, eventually building up into a grand finale driven by an equally powerful guitar solo. The epic scale and powerful subject matter will certainly be an enduring part of Cookie Monsta's ongoing legacy.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cookie Monsta
MUSIC RELEASES

Cookie Monsta's First Posthumous Single Battles Against Destructive Self-Talk: Listen to "I'm Delighted"

The first posthumous single from Cookie Monsta, who tragically died in 2020, is a collaboration with Flux Pavilion and Koven.

By Cameron Sunkel
kygo
EVENTS

Kygo Revealed as Headliner of Forbes' Under 30 Summit Music Festival In Detroit

The 2022 summit will take place October 2-5 at the Detroit Opera House.

By Lennon Cihak
four tet
EVENTS

Watch Four Tet's 3-Hour DJ Set From a Historic 1771 War Fort

The explosive performance went down at the inaugural Making Time Festival in Philadelphia.

By Lennon Cihak

Cookie Monsta, whose real name was Tony Cook, tragically died in October 2020 at the age of 31.

"Tony loved cinematic music and always wanted to write it, that was the concept behind this record," Flux Pavilion said in a statement shared with EDM.com. "He had been struggling with writing, so I was like 'What do you want to do, let’s just do that.' The craziest thing for me is the emotion, when Katie [Koven] sent that vocal, both Tony and I were blown away. Then to come back and work on it posthumously, it became an incredibly deep and meaningful process for Katie, Max and myself.

"Shortly before he passed away, the last text Tony sent me was replying about this track, he said 'gorgeous, analogue as f*ck,'" he continued. "When we came back to finishing the song, that was all the guidance we needed to finish it off the way he would have wanted."

All profits and artists' shares collected from "I'm Delighted" will benefit Cook's son, Oliver. You can stream the track here.

Related

Cookie Monsta
FEATURES

Rewind: On This Day in 2016, Cookie Monsta Released Fan-Favorite VIP of "Party Drink Smoke"

Cookie Monsta took on Flux Pavilion and Doctor P's "Party Drink Smoke" four years ago today.

Cookie Monsta
NEWS

Electronic Music Artists Pay Tribute to Cookie Monsta on One-Year Anniversary of Tragic Death

Cookie Monsta's memory lives on in the hearts and minds of his collaborators.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
NEWS

Flux Pavilion Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Cookie Monsta: "Lost a Brother Today"

Our hearts go out to Flux Pavilion, the Circus Records family, and the fans, friends, and loved ones of Cookie Monsta.

Feed Me Flux
EVENTS

Watch Flux Pavilion and Feed Me Drop Massive DJ Sets in Honor of Cookie Monsta

What a night for the Circus Records family.

Cookie Monsta
FEATURES

Remembering Cookie Monsta: A Dubstep Pioneer and a Paragon of Kindness

Tony Cook, better known as Cookie Monsta, passed away on October 2nd, 2020.

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Taps Into His Roots for Cinematic Dubstep Banger, "Lore": Listen

Flux Pavilion says he woke up one morning "with a distinct feeling in my heart that I needed to write a f***ing banger."

cookie
NEWS

Cookie Monsta Cancels All Upcoming Shows Due to Mental Health Issues

The dubstep producer made the announcement today on social media.

A color head shot of U.K. DJ/producer Cookie Monsta (real name Tony Cook).
NEWS

Cookie Monsta Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates in U.S. and Canada

Health issues will prevent Cookie Monsta from performing his next two shows.