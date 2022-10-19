Skip to main content

Cool Customer Makes Deadbeats Debut With New EP, "Word to the Mother"

The EP combines heavy bass music with laid-back, jazzy lo-fi beats.

Cool Customer is here to serve up a dose of bass, glitch-hop and lo-fi beats with Word To The Mother, his debut EP, out no via Zeds Dead's Deadbeats.

The four-track EP is exactly what the doctor ordered if you’re looking for some new fresh bass anthems. Word To The Mother combines heavier, dubstep-inspired selections with tasteful tinctures of laid-back, jazzy lo-fi beats.

The EP’s titular track, “Word To The Mother,” starts off with just that: a jazzy chillwave beat that slowly surges into a heavy-hitting bass drop. “Wack,” on the other hand, infuses lo-fi and '90s nostalgia with a clever sample of Kris Kross’ “Jump." “Manifest” throws in trippy vocal samples before the EP’s closer, “Patience,” transcends listeners through ethereal soundscapes before floods of filthy glitch-hop close it out.

Listen to Word To The Mother below.

After making his live debut at Secret Dreams Festival over the summer, Cool Customer garnered support from Subtronics and LSDREAM, among other major bass music artists. The New York-based producer will also support PEEKABOO in Dallas later this month before he headlines Believe Music Hall in Atlanta in December.

You can get familiar with Cool Customer below.

