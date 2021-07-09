Listen to Mura Masa's Smooth Production on Cosha's Sultry Debut Album, "Mt. Pleasant"

The Grammy-nominated producer contributed to four tracks on Cosha's remarkable debut.

Irish singer-songwriter Cosha has recruited one of the electronic music scene's most polished producers to breathe life into her debut album.

The stunning Mt. Pleasant LP, which is named after the area of Dublin where Cosha was raised, features four tracks with production by Grammy-nominated producer Mura Masa. His signature playful sound pervades half of the sultry record, out now by way of Cosha's own Ashtown Lane imprint.

The album's seductive opener, "Berlin Air," is akin to strawberries dipped in melted dark chocolate. The fourth track, a come-hither tune called "Lapdance from Asia," follows suit with similar syncopated percussion and a languid topline.

Mt. Pleasant single "Tighter" arrives next, offering a woozy R&B ballad with Masa's classic organic drum programming. Cosha's voice ebbs and flows beautifully here, showcasing serious rage. The album closes with "Bad Luck," where he's joined behind the boards by prolific producer Emile Haynie, perhaps best known for his seminal work with Adele and Kid Cudi, among many others.

Take a listen to Mt. Pleasant in full below.

