Crankdat Kicks Off 2020 With New Monstercat Single, “Who I Am”

Crankdat (real name Christian Smith) has returned to Monstercat to release his first single in the new decade, “Who I Am.”

2019 proved to be Smith’s most successful year in music yet with his first-ever EP release, GEARWORLD VOL. 1. The six-track release was appraised by some of EDM’s top producers and tastemakers, and Smith later embarked on his ambitious GEARWORLD North America Tour. On top of his headlining tour and packed Hakkasan residency, Smith didn’t slow down in 2019 and even released a follow-up to his debut EP, the Halloween-inspired FEARWORLD.

Smith continues to bring his creative vision alive with a constant streamline of new music and visuals he created himself. Kicking off 2020, he has released the sonic mayhem, “Who I Am.” The new single takes a turn from his last Monstercat release just a few months prior, the emotive single “Falling.” The aptly-named track exemplifies his fluid bass sound and includes high-energy trap and hip-hop samples that come together for a hypnotic bass cut.

2020 is already shaping to be another successful year for Smith, and fans can expect his music to be a frontrunner during the upcoming festival season.

Stream or download Crankdat's "Who I Am," out now via Monstercat.

