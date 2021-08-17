Watch CRAY Perform Haunting Live Cover of "Fractions"
Not many artists are able to transform from barnstorming DJ to vulnerable songstress, but CRAY does it with the grace of seasoned vet.
CRAY, a triple threat DJ, music producer, and singer-songwriter, is as versatile as she is unpredictable. Teaming up with London fashion retailer AllSaints, she has unveiled an intoxicating live cover of her 2018 single "Fractions." In the new stripped-back rendition, she deconstructs the original's bubbly indie pop arrangement into an aching version that paints the fragile love song in a new light.
Check out the haunting cover below.
CRAY has been busy, recently announcing a North American tour and unveiling a new side project called Bad Boys Club, a collaborative alias with Australian electronic music artist GG Magree. The two debuted at the 2021 edition of HARD Summer, where they threw down a ferocious house music set at one of the first major festivals to return to SoCal in the wake of the pandemic.
Recommended Articles
Watch CRAY Perform Haunting Live Cover of "Fractions"
The singer-songwriter and DJ performed the stripped-back cover for London fashion retailer AllSaints.
Is the Anonymous Creator of Bitcoin Communicating Through Music?
A Spotify account bearing the name of Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's elusive creator, features an electronic music EP dedicated to the cryptocurrency.
Audius Strikes Landmark Deal With TikTok As Platform's First Music Streaming Partner
Artists on the blockchain-based streaming platform can now integrate songs directly to TikTok sounds.
But she's no stranger to ballads, having released a brooding cover of Blink-182's timeless track "I Miss You" in October 2020. Check out that cover below.
FOLLOW CRAY:
Facebook: facebook.com/CRAYSOUNDS
Instagram: instagram.com/craysounds
Twitter: twitter.com/craymusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/36ULl1P