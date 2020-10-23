Cristina Soto Releases Acoustic Remix of Illenium and Said The Sky Collab, "Painted White" - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Cristina Soto Releases Acoustic Remix of Illenium and Said The Sky Collab, "Painted White"

Cristina Soto Releases Acoustic Remix of Illenium and Said The Sky Collab, "Painted White"

Her acoustic reimagination of "Painted White" comes five years after the song was originally released.
Author:
Publish date:

Cristina Soto

Back in June 2020, Cristina Soto revisited her 2012 breakout hit with Tritonal, "Still With Me." However, that song was far from the only success she had in the dance music scene in the 2010s. In 2015, Soto teamed up with Illenium and Said The Sky to release "Painted White," and today she has given the collaborative effort a makeover with a scintillating acoustic version of the track.

Those familiar with "Painted White" will surely be hit with a blast of nostalgia while listening to her acoustic rendition. Soto's flawless vocals are unmistakable and pair effortlessly with the gentle guitar riff and light orchestral elements that have replaced the aggressive kicks and distorted synths featured in the original. The lyrics remain exactly the same and feel a tad more heartfelt given the fresh, organic vibe presented in this updated entry.

Stream Soto's acoustic cover of "Painted White" below.

FOLLOW CRISTINA SOTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/sotosinger
Instagram: instagram.com/thesotosinger
Twitter: twitter.com/thesotosinger

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

FOLLOW SAID THE SKY:

Facebook: facebook.com/saidthesky
Twitter: twitter.com/saidthesky
Instagram: instagram.com/saidthesky
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ilYVjc

Related

Dab the Sky [Lost Lands #5] [EMP Media]
MUSIC RELEASES

Dabin and Said The Sky Drop Second Collab as Dab the Sky, "Hero"

The track, featuring Olivver the Kid, is the second released collaboration from Said the Sky and Dabin.

Said The Sky, Illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

SAID THE SKY PLAYED A CAPTIVATING COLLAB OFF ILLENIUM’S UPCOMING ALBUM LAST WEEKEND [WATCH]

All the feels.

Dab the Sky [Lost Lands #5] [EMP Media]
MUSIC RELEASES

Dabin Teases Third Collab with Said The Sky

If real, the upcoming Dab The Sky collaboration would follow 2018’s “Superstar” and last year’s “Hero.”

Dillon Francis sticking his tongue out at the camera during a DJ performance.
FEATURES

Word of Mouth: Dillon Francis Brings us More Moombah, Illenium, Said The Sky, and 1788-L Team-Up, and More!

Word of Mouth brings you the tastiest tunes for the weekend.

illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] ILLENIUM Releases Four Massive Edits from his "ASCEND" Tour

This comes shortly after the release of his "ASCEND" remix album.

Said-The-Sky
MUSIC RELEASES

Said The Sky & Matthew Koma Release New Single 'Over Getting Over You'

P.S. Said The Sky's stacked debut LP is coming soon

said the sky
MUSIC RELEASES

Said The Sky Releases New Single and Fan Video to Amplify the Conversation on Suicide

Olivver The Kid and Levi The Poet feature on "Worth Living For," which was released on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Kill The Noise
MUSIC RELEASES

Word of Mouth: Illenium and Kill The Noise Debut Monster Collab, Riot Ten Unleashes New EP, and More!

Your weekly dose of the hottest dance music releases.