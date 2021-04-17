Cristina Soto Delivers Acoustic Mix of Hit Tritonal Collab "Lifted"

The nostalgia is real.
Author:
Publish date:

Cristina Soto

Beloved vocalist and songwriter Cristina Soto has been on an acoustic journey since June 2020. Last year she delivered two impressive stripped-back covers of her classic collaborations, the 2012 Seven Lions remix of her breakout hit with Tritonal "Still With Me," and the 2015 ILLENIUM and Said The Sky tune "Painted White." She's now back with another Tritonal acoustic mix of 2011's "Lifted."

“I was so excited to rework ‘Lifted’ as an acoustic mix because the progression, melodies, and lyrics are strong, and I felt that it could stand the test of time,” Soto shared in a press release. “The message of imperfect love is also still a relevant one.”

Cristina Soto delivers lush acoustic version of Tritonal classic "Lifted" 

The acoustic version features Robert Soto on guitar and drums, Omar Vallejo on bass, and Haydn Vitera on strings. This breathtaking rendition lets Soto's effortless vocals lead the charge, driving in the message even further. Fans will be washed with a sense of welcomed nostalgia while finding a new favorite to play on repeat. 

You can listen to "Lifted" (Acoustic Mix) below and across all platforms here

