Crooked Colours Find Hope In Chaos On New Album, "Tomorrows"

"It became a long process for us as we battled with the reality around us, not, knowing what lay ahead while maintaining a creative output."

There are a handful of artists who, when they speak, sing or cry, we listen. Bob Moses, Elderbrook, RÜFÜS DU SOL, WhoMadeWho; these acts and the stories they tell are the closest things electronic music has to folklore, their compelling croons famous to the point of instant recognition. 

With their new album, TomorrowsCrooked Colours have joined this elite cohort of melody-makers. It's been a long road to get to the release of this "COVID album"; you might recognize 2020's "Love Language," the first track to mark the project's three-year rollout. Slow-burning and sun-drenched, it was an instant hit.

Overall, Tomorrows tells a sweeping tale of resilience, recognition and self-discovery across 13 tracks of house-infused indie pop. There's love and longing on "Homecoming," dark determination on "Fight Night," and realization and reflection on the titular "Tomorrows." Silky smooth vocals become hypnotic amongst the engrained euphoria of melodic undertones, like sweeping synths and lush pads.

These songs have a depth you can feel in your bones. Take a listen below.

“This was an album created during very testing times for us as a group...We bunkered down in our studio in Fremantle and focused on what we could control and that was writing and recording as much music as we could," Crooked Colours said in a statement. "Musicians, creatives and everyone have been through a lot over the past three years. This album is to let all of our fans, friends and family who have helped us know that we are still here, we are fighting and we are really looking forward to what's coming tomorrow.”

To celebrate the release of Tomorrows, Crooked Colours are embarking on a 13-date North American tour that will touch down in San Francisco, Vancouver, Austin and more. You can find tickets here.

