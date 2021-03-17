Crooked Colours Drop Hypnotic New Single "No Sleep" Along With Kaleidoscopic Visualizer

The track will appear on the group's forthcoming third full-length album due later this year.

Beloved Australian trio Crooked Colours is back with their first original solo single of the year, the electrifying "No Sleep."

The single is a harmonious blend of indie, house, and pop, all of which alchemize into the indie electronica sound that we have come to know and love from the group. "No Sleep" features Crooked Colours' signature sultry melodies, which reach new heights of seduction due to lead singer Phil Slabber's effortlessly cool croons.

The track incorporates unique downtempo sound design, layering feathery plucks, echoing swells, and nuanced drum patterns to devastating effect. The hypnotic nature of the production comes to life in the song's intoxicating visualizer, which you can check out below.

"We've always tried to meld emotional lyric content with dance production ideas and ‘No Sleep’ is a perfect example of that,” said Slabber in a press release. “At the heart of it, the song is about someone who treated a relationship with a sort of arrogant nonchalance and didn't truly appreciate it until it's too late. It serves as a reminder to hold on to the good things we have and to not take them for granted."

Crooked Colours is currently gearing up for the release of their third studio album, due for release later in 2021. 2020 saw the trio release a bevy of critically acclaimed tracks, including "Falling" and "Love Language." This year, they also released a collaborative song alongside slenderbodies called "superpowerful."

You can stream "No Sleep" below and across all platforms here.

FOLLOR CROOKED COLOURS:

Facebook: facebook.com/CrookedColours

Instagram: instagram.com/crookedcolours

Twitter: twitter.com/crooked_colours

Spotify: spoti.fi/2P7QG0s