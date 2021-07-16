Cruz Unveils Club-Driven "My Baby Shot Me Down" Remix Bundle
Publish date:

Cruz Unveils Club-Driven "My Baby Shot Me Down" Remix Bundle

The electronic and Latin pop hybrid, released alongside Adam Nazar and V Of Vossae, has received seven impressive reworks.
Author:

c/o Press

The electronic and Latin pop hybrid, released alongside Adam Nazar and V Of Vossae, has received seven impressive reworks.

Fresh off his debut dance music release, "My Baby Shot Me Down," renowned DJ and producer Cruz has unveiled an expansive remix package bursting at the seams with club flair.

In collaboration with fellow producer Adam Nazar and rising singer-songwriter V Of Vossae, Cruz tapped seven impressive electronic music acts to breathe new life into the track, all of whom bring their A-game with reworks ranging from techno to slap house to nu-disco.

New York-based dance music tandem ONEDUO start things off with a synth-laden edit, employing warm guitar plucks and intoxicating chords to kick off the bundle with a melodic punch. Vinny Vibe comes next, dropping a with a soulful, piano-driven twist before Angelyna Rose keeps the momentum alive with a brisk slap house rendition.

The package chugs along with two of its standout tracks, produced by Angelina Lavo and Rich DietZ, respectively. Lavo flips the original on its head in her dark and creative techno edit before Rich DietZ take a similar route, producing a seductive deep house interpretation that shrewdly interpolates V Of Vossae's velvety vox. Leo Teran then follows with a minimalistic tech house remix, followed by Novva Skylar, who ties a bow on the EP with a groovy nu-disco flip.

Artwork for the "My Baby Shot Me Down" remix package, released by Cruz, Adam Nazar, and V for Vossae.

Artwork for the "My Baby Shot Me Down" remix package, released by Cruz, Adam Nazar, and V for Vossae.

Known for his ability to produce across the genre gamut, Cruz broke through with 2019's "Ya No Soy Asi," an international hit with Thiago X that went viral on Spotify in 13 countries. He dropped a bevy of singles before eventually unveiling "My Baby Shot Me Down," fanning the flames of his rise in the contemporary crossover scene with a sultry crossover jam that flexes his versatility with a kinetic blend of dance and Cumbia music.

Recommended Articles

VLXqzEmb
MUSIC RELEASES

SM1LO, Aiden Jude and Pat C Drop Slap House Tune "Touch Me"

Avian Haviv features on this cover of "Touch Me," the 2001 progressive house hit by Rui da Silva and Cassandra Fox.

eric prydz
MUSIC RELEASES

Eric Prydz Revives Tonja Holma Alias for Highly Anticipated Single "All Night": Listen

Eric Prydz last released under his Tonja Holma alias in 2017.

deadmau5 & Lights Leah Sems
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Lights Reunite for Anthemic Single "When The Summer Dies": Listen

deadmau5 is crowdsourcing footage for the music video and offering free lifetime passes to all deadmau5 events in return.

The new remixes have already received support on iHeart Evolution, SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization Revolution Miami, Music Choice Dance, and Channel Q, among other major channels.

You can listen to the full "My Baby Shot Me Down" remix bundle below. For more on how Cruz is bridging the gap between electronic and Latin pop music, check out our sweeping May 2021 interview with the Grammy-winning artist.

FOLLOW CRUZ:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3cLHYgl
Twitter: twitter.com/itscruzmuzic
Instagram: instagram.com/itscruzmusic

FOLLOW ADAM NAZAR:

Instagram: instagram.com/thisisadamnazar
Spotify: spoti.fi/2P36Jwm

FOLLOW V OF VOSSAE:

Instagram: instagram.com/vofvossae
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Pbroyb

Related

#1
FEATURES

How Cruz is Bridging the Gap Between Electronic and Latin Pop Music

The Grammy Award-winning artist has teamed up with Adam Nazar and V of Vossae for a momentous crossover track called "My Baby Shot Me Down."

tobtok hugel love harder
MUSIC RELEASES

Tobtok, HUGEL and Love Harder Team Up for Lovesick Dance-Pop Anthem, "My Bed" [Premiere]

RBVLN features on this bubbly dance pop jam courtesy of Ultra Music.

Lights
MUSIC RELEASES

Lights Unveils Club-Ready "Dead End" Remix LP

The LP features five reworks of her most beloved tracks.

Nicky Romero (c) Marte Visser & Taio Cruz (c) Smallz & Raskind
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Enlists Taio Cruz for Pop-Dance Single "Me On You"

"Me On You" has Summer written all over it

Michael Roman
MUSIC RELEASES

Michael Roman Drops Melodic Vocal-Driven Track, "Pushing Me Back"

Punching basslines and heartfelt vocals radiate throughout this sensational single.

tchami
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami Showcases Eclectic, House-Driven Remix Package for "Proud"

Tchami's "Proud" gets the remix treatment from a unique lineup of artists.

Jauz (real name Sam Vogel) first pumping with a microphone in his hand during a DJ set.
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz Debuts Baby Shark Remix at Coachella

Jauz, the founder of Bite This! finally premiered his remix of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" at Coachella.

jg Robot HQ
MUSIC RELEASES

JG and the Robots Unveil AI-Driven Audiovisual for "I’m Thomas Dolby"

The video utilizes "deepfake" artificial intelligence and computer-generated vocals to reconstruct the prominent 80s musician Thomas Dolby.