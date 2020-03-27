Culture Code Enlist Aloma Steele on Emotional New Single, "Surrender"

In the world of melodic bass music, U.K.-based duo Culture Code (real names Chris Bains and Dylan Norton) have certainly made their mark over the past decade. With releases like "Make Me Move" featuring Karra and their remix of MitiS' "Shattered" featuring RUNN, the duo have cemented themselves as an upfront act in electronic music. Now, they've teamed up with vocalist Aloma Steele for an emotional new single called "Surrender.”

The emotive vocals from Steele sit perfectly atop a riveting and cinematic production from Bains and Norton. All of the eminent elements of previous Culture Code works are present, from the vibrant supersaws to the acoustic guitar notes in the buildup, which lend a hand to the melancholy feel of the track.

"Surrender" is a pensive and reflective Culture Code piece, which is a perfect fit for their well-established repertoire of emotional electronic music. The perfect follow-up to their MitiS remix, "Surrender" continues to guide Bains and Norton's consistent but ever-evolving sound in new directions with familiar elements.

The new single is Culture Code's first single release of 2020, following up 2019's "Fairytale" featuring Amanda Collins and "Our Time" featuring Harley Bird. "Surrender" is out now via Proximity Records, and it‘s available at this link.

