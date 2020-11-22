Tracklist and Release Date for Cyberpunk 2077's Soundtrack Announced

After suffering a number of delays, the video game community is cautiously awaiting the release of one of the most anticipated games in recent memory, Cyberpunk 2077. Currently scheduled to hit the shelves early next month, the game will be a delight for music fans as it includes original tunes from Grimes, SOPHIE, Nina Kraviz, Run The Jewels, and more.

The open-world game offers a number of celebrity cameos, including the prominently-featured star of The Matrix and John Wick series, Keanu Reeves. In addition to Reeves, the game will also boast appearances from some of the artists included on the soundtrack. While details are still scarce, we know that Grimes will be included as an in-game character after she leaked information on her appearance earlier in the year. Kraviz, on the other hand, shared an official screenshot of her character in the game on Twitter, leading some to believe that we may see appearances from many of the game's musical guests.

Each artist has taken on a new in-game persona for added immersion. While the songs have been recorded by the actual artists, while playing, gamers will see the tracks listed under their Cyberpunk identity.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on Thursday, December 10th on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. The first volume of the soundtrack will be released one day later and can be pre-saved here. The second volume of the soundtrack is scheduled for liftoff one week later on Friday, December 18th, and can be added to your library before it drops here.

You can check out the official tracklist for Cyberpunk 2077 and see each artists' in-game alter ego below, courtesy of Pitchfork.

Radio Volume 1:

1. Run the Jewels (Yankee and the Brave): “No Save Point”

2. SOPHIE / Shygirl (Clockwork Venus): “BM”

3. Le Destroy (The Bait): “Kill Kill”

4. Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna): “Metamorphosis”

5. Konrad Oldmoney (7 Facas): “Dinero” [ft. Cerbeus]

6. Deadly Hunta / Maro Music (Footage Missing): “When It’s War’

7. The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts): “Night City Aliens”

8. Converge (Shattered Void): “I Won’t Let You Go”

9. Aligns (Rubicones): “Friday Night Fire Fight”

10. Tomb Mold (Bacillus): “Adaptive Manipulator”

11. Deafkids (Tainted Overlord): “Selva Pulsátil”

Radio Volume 2:

1. Namakopuri (Us Cracks): “PonPon Shit”

2. Grimes (Lizzy Wizzy): “Delicate Weapon”

3. Rat Boy (IBDY): “Who’s Ready for Tomorrow”

4. HEALTH (Window Weather): “Major Crimes”

5. Rosa Walton (Hallie Coggins): “I Really Want to Stay at Your House”

6. Nina Kraviz (Bara Nova): “Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today”

7. Raney Shockne (Point Break Candy): “Hole in the Sun” [f. COS and Conway]

8. Gazelle Twin (Trash Generation): “History”

9. Poloz (Tinnitus): “On My Way to Hell”