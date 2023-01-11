D-Sturb, Act of Rage and Nolz Drop Electrifying Q-dance Records Collab, "Magnetism"
D-Sturb, Act of Rage and Nolz have joined forces for "Magnetism," a massive collaboration out now by way of Q-dance Records.
"Magnetism" is a rabid, thrashing blend of multiple electronic styles and sounds. Ultimately, the track is a no-holds-barred testament to the growing influence of hardstyle on modern dance music.
D-Sturb, Act of Rage and Nolz leverage heavily distorted kicks, screeching synths and a variety of suspenseful switch-ups throughout their collab. Devising a similar structure as magnets, "Magnetism" messes with the space surrounding it, immersing hardstyle fans in a canvas of thrashing sound design. Take a listen below.
Thanks to D-Sturb's authentic stage presence and impeccable production skills, he's a unique artist in the hardstyle ecosystem. In the past, he's worked with hard dance icons D-Block & S-te-Fan, Ran-D and Sound Rush. He's also performed at the world's most revered hardstyle music festivals, including Defqon.1, Decibel Outdoor and Intents Festival.
Last year, 95,000 people gathered at Defqon.1, one of the largest hard dance festivals in the world. During its signature "Power Hour" performance, roughly 70,000 ravers gathered around the Red Stage for a jaw-dropping crowd control experience captured by Red Bull Netherlands.
You can find "Magnetism" on streaming platforms here.
