D-Sturb, Act of Rage and Nolz Drop Electrifying Q-dance Records Collab, "Magnetism"

"Magnetism" immersives hardstyle fans in a canvas of thrashing sound design.

Q-dance Records

D-Sturb, Act of Rage and Nolz have joined forces for "Magnetism," a massive collaboration out now by way of Q-dance Records.

"Magnetism" is a rabid, thrashing blend of multiple electronic styles and sounds. Ultimately, the track is a no-holds-barred testament to the growing influence of hardstyle on modern dance music.

D-Sturb, Act of Rage and Nolz leverage heavily distorted kicks, screeching synths and a variety of suspenseful switch-ups throughout their collab. Devising a similar structure as magnets, "Magnetism" messes with the space surrounding it, immersing hardstyle fans in a canvas of thrashing sound design. Take a listen below.

Thanks to D-Sturb's authentic stage presence and impeccable production skills, he's a unique artist in the hardstyle ecosystem. In the past, he's worked with hard dance icons D-Block & S-te-Fan, Ran-D and Sound Rush. He's also performed at the world's most revered hardstyle music festivals, including Defqon.1, Decibel Outdoor and Intents Festival.

MUSIC RELEASES

By Lennon Cihak
EVENTS

Escapade Announces Massive 2023 Lineup With Tiësto, Kygo, Zedd, deadmau5 and More

Escapade returns to Ottawa's Lansdowne Park in June 2023.

By Jason Heffler
EVENTS

Watch a Preview of Calvin Harris' First-Ever "Immersive" Virtual Concert

Fans can experience Calvin Harris' "immersive" VR world, which will feature audio-reactive visuals, on TikTok LIVE.

By Rachel Freeman

Last year, 95,000 people gathered at Defqon.1, one of the largest hard dance festivals in the world. During its signature "Power Hour" performance, roughly 70,000 ravers gathered around the Red Stage for a jaw-dropping crowd control experience captured by Red Bull Netherlands.

You can find "Magnetism" on streaming platforms here.

Follow D-Sturb:

Facebook: facebook.com/officialdsturb
Twitter: twitter.com/Dsturbnl
Instagram: instagram.com
Spotify: spoti.fi/3GAWgzc

Follow Act of Rage:

Facebook: facebook.com/ActofRage
Twitter: twitter.com/actofragedj
Instagram: instagram.com/actofrage
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Gs9XjS

Follow Nolz:

Facebook: facebook.com/nolzmc
Instagram: instagram.com/nolz_mc
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3ZsW25Q

