Dabin Has Confirmed His Third Album Is Complete

The producer will follow up "Two Hearts" and "Wild Youth" with his third full-length album.

Montreal-based music producer and instrumentalist Dabin seems to be taking the world of EDM by storm. After releasing a slew of massive collaborations as well as two wildly successful full-length albums, 2019's Wild Youth and 2017's Two Hearts, the prodigious musician simply doesn't know how to slow down.

Dabin has now teased his next project in a post shared to Instagram over the weekend, announcing the completion of his third full-length album. "So my third album is done," the post reads.

Though there isn't any further information on a release date, tracklist, or potential collaborators on the new record, fans will surely be looking forward to learning more about the album in the weeks to come.

In the post's comment section, one fan asked if the album would arrive in 2021, but no hints have been offered just yet. Be sure to keep an eye on Dabin's social media channels below for more updates.

