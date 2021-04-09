Dabin Unveils Stunning New Single "Drown" With Motika

Beloved dance music producer and multi-instrumentalist Dabin has returned with his first single of 2021. His fresh offering is titled "Drown" and comes in partnership with Nashville's Motika. The Toronto native has channeled the massive success of his hit collaboration with ILLENIUM and Lights into a soul-searching, emotive piece of music.

The track opens with Dabin's signature guitar work, as he expertly navigates the strings to create a soundscape primed and ready for Motika's lush vocals. The production lands in the realm of pop but stays grounded, void of any unnecessary frills. By focusing on the intricacy of soaring drop and the impressive hook, it eliminates the need for anything over-the-top.

Artwork for Dabin's new single "Drown," out now on Seeking Blue. c/o Seeking Blue

As previously referenced, Dabin ended 2020 with one of his biggest releases to date, "Hearts on Fire," which has set the tone for what is sure to be a monster 2021. Just recently it was revealed that he will be performing at both Bonnaroo and Imagine Festival in the upcoming months.

You can stream "Drown" across all platforms here and listen below.

