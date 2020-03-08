Dabin Teases New Illenium Collaboration

Dabin took to Twitter to tease an upcoming collaboration that has sent his fan base into a frenzy of excitement. On Friday, he shared that he's working on a new tune with none other than Illenium.

In addition to the announcement tweet, a popular fan page dedicated to Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) shared what appears to be an Instagram story screenshot of Miller and Dabin (real name Dabin Lee) in the studio. While the account from which the screenshot came from is not shown, the image has both artists tagged.

In addition to sharing the screenshot, the fan page also shared a five-second video of the studio session during which an unidentified song can be heard.

This news comes after the completion of Miller's Ascend Tour, which saw him and Lee bring their dance-pop/future bass mastery to the masses. Fans remember that during the tour, Miller poked fun at critics of Lee's onstage guitar smashing.

At the time of writing, neither Dabin nor Illenium have announced a title or release date for the teased collaboration.

H/T: Your EDM

