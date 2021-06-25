Dabow Drops Forward-Thinking Debut Album "Weird Music of All Kinds"

Since first breaking out in 2018, Dabow has been adding his original flair to various remixes as well as dishing out a number of out-of-this-world singles. Today marks the biggest day of his young career yet, as the Argentinian producer has released his debut album Weird Music of All Kinds via Dome of Doom.

Weird Music of All Kinds demonstrates Dabow's proven feel for electronic music. He's effortlessly infused forward-thinking trap beats with Latin-inspired samples and instruments. The album is truly a one-of-a-kind experience for long-time fans and new listeners alike.

Cover of Dabow's debut album "Weird Music of All Kinds."

Each of the 14 tracks feels remarkably genuine as if Dabow wrote with no limitations. The album includes a handful of collaborations, including his previously released song with Good Times Ahead, "Rapido." Kali Sandoval, Midnght, and godspeed are also featured, each providing their own distinct flavors.

The uniqueness of Weird Music of All Kind is spread out through the album, as tunes like "Frambuesa" experiment with catchy vocals while "Work That" seems like an ode to trap music circa 2016. "Cesus Jhrist" and "Go Mira" are the most festival-ready of the bunch, as both would easily get a crowd moving.

Weird Music of All Kinds is a masterful showing from the young producer. The influence from the artists like Hudson Mohawke, TNGHT, and Lunice is apparent right from the start and Dabow has done his predecessors justice.

Listen to Weird Music of All Kinds below and find the album on streaming platforms here.

