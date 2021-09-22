Dada Life Share Preview of Nostalgic New Electro Track, "Electronic Circus Weapon"

Dada Life shared a preview of the track, which is set to drop on September 24th, on their "Crash & Smile In Dada Land" radio show.

Veteran electro house duo Dada Life have shared a preview of their upcoming single "Electronic Circus Weapon," which is set to drop on Friday, September 24th.

"Electronic Circus Weapon" has an incredibly nostalgic sound, brimming with Dutch house and electro energy. A larger-than-life low-end rumbles around like a bulldozer while the synth melody demands attention with its deep and reverberant atmosphere.

The duo teased new music that has been eight years in the making a few months ago. The track has went through numerous iterations over the years and will now see the light of day in 2021.

"We made the first version of this track 2013," Dada Life wrote. "We didn’t release it because we felt it didn’t deliver our vision. Each year since we’ve tried re-producing it but didn’t succeed. I feel confident we have it now! 2021, eight years later!"

While producers and musicians have the tools and technology to churn out tracks within hours, it's not uncommon for artists to work on tracks for extended periods of time. KSHMR's track "Magic" took him three years.

Earlier this year, Dada Life inked a deal with Hardwell's Revealed Recordings for their new label, Crash & Smile, and released the label's first track, "Rumble Slow." The song made its debut on Hardwell's 500th episode of Hardwell On Air.

Check out Dada Life's September episode of "Crash & Smile In Dada Land" here on Apple Podcasts. "Electronic Circus Weapon" starts around the 2:58 mark.