A New Compilation of Remixes and Tracks Sampled by Daft Punk Has Hit the Shelves

A new compilation of remixes and songs sampled by legendary electronic music outfit Daft Punk has hit the shelves.

The Many Faces Of Daft Punk: A Journey Through The Inner World Of Daft Punk serendipitously arrived on dance music retail store Juno this week. The record, which spans 17 tracks, features reworks by Daft Punk of songs from Franz Ferdinand ("Take Me Out"), Scott Grooves ("Mothership Reconnection"), and The Micronauts ("Get Funky Get Down"), among others. It also flaunts a bevy of tunes that the fabled duo have sampled over the course of their illustrious career, including The Whispers' "And The Beat Goes On," The Sugarhill Gang's seminal hip-hop anthem "Rapper's Delight, "and War's iconic single "You Got The Power."

You can listen to previews and grab your copy of The Many Faces Of Daft Punk: A Journey Through The Inner World Of Daft Punk via Juno here. The record is available in limited gatefold 180 gram translucent yellow and grey vinyl 2xLP.

FOLLOW DAFT PUNK:

Facebook: facebook.com/daftpunk

Instagram: instagram.com/daftpunk

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hbaTeV