Daft Punk's Iconic "Homework" and "Alive 1997" Get Vinyl Reissues

Just after iconic dance music innovators Daft Punk announced their split earlier this week, EMI has announced that the duo's earliest albums, Homework and the Alive 1997 live album that followed, will be re-issued on vinyl today.

Homework was Daft Punk's debut album, also released in 1997. Alive 1997 was recorded at Birmingham's Que Club that same year.

The vinyl re-releases of the two albums are very welcome news since the seminal dance musicians announced their split last Monday with a short film called Epilogue, which served as the final chapter to not only Daft Punk's Electroma feature film, but also their career as a whole.

Homework and Alive 1997 have officially been re-issued via EMI today. You can purchase Homework here and Alive 1997 here.