Daft Punk's Iconic "Homework" and "Alive 1997" Get Vinyl Reissues

Daft Punk's Iconic "Homework" and "Alive 1997" Get Vinyl Reissues

The re-releases come shortly after the news of Daft Punk's shocking split.
Author:
Publish date:

Just after iconic dance music innovators Daft Punk announced their split earlier this week, EMI has announced that the duo's earliest albums, Homework and the Alive 1997 live album that followed, will be re-issued on vinyl today.

Homework was Daft Punk's debut album, also released in 1997. Alive 1997 was recorded at Birmingham's Que Club that same year. 

The vinyl re-releases of the two albums are very welcome news since the seminal dance musicians announced their split last Monday with a short film called Epilogue, which served as the final chapter to not only Daft Punk's Electroma feature film, but also their career as a whole.

Homework and Alive 1997 have officially been re-issued via EMI today. You can purchase Homework here and Alive 1997 here.

Related

Daft Punk
FEATURES

10 Unique Daft Punk Collectibles to Keep the Robots' Spirit Alive in Your Home

Revive the robots after their shocking split with these awesome Daft Punk mementos.

Daft Punk
NEWS

ONE OF THE FIRST EVER DAFT PUNK REMIXES IS GETTING AN OFFICIAL REMASTER ON VINYL

Do you still miss Daft Punk as much as we do?

daftpunk-hero-465500137
NEWS

Daft Punk's 'Random Access Memories Tops List of Best-Selling Vinyl Dance Albums of the Decade

The 2013 release charted 62nd of the decade overall in vinyl sales.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk Has Split Up After 28 Years

After 28 years of creating game-changing music, Daft Punk has called it quits.

daft punk
MUSIC RELEASES

A New Compilation of Remixes and Tracks Sampled by Daft Punk Has Hit the Shelves

Listen to "The Many Faces Of Daft Punk" and purchase the record on vinyl.

Daft Punk
NEWS

A Daft Punk Tribute Act is Recreating and Bringing Back the Iconic Pyramid Stage

Daft as Punk are bringing their 'A' game by recreating the iconic Pyramid stage at their next performance this October in Dublin!

Daft Punk
FEATURES

Unearthed Daft Punk Interview Details Humble Beginnings of the Duo's Alive 2007 Tour

It's hard to believe that Daft Punk's now historic mid-2000's tour almost didn't happen.

tron-legacy-daft-punk-1
GEAR + TECH

Daft Punk's Iconic "TRON: Legacy" Soundtrack Receives Deluxe Vinyl Reissue by Mondo

Developed in collaboration with Walt Disney Records, the vinyl features exquisite custom artwork by Matt Taylor.