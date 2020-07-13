Deborah De Luca Flips Daft Punk's "Technologic" into Thumping Techno Rework

Taking on a Daft Punk classic is no easy task, unless you're Deborah De Luca.

The Italian techno queen has taken it upon herself to remix the legendary duo's single "Technologic," delivering a thumping techno rework that yearns for the warehouse raves of pre-pandemic yesteryear. Kicking things off with crunchy, industrial kick-drums, De Luca takes listeners on a hypnotic journey of her unique sound, using the vocoded vocals of the original as a nostalgic backbone.

De Luca has been rinsing the remix in her live sets as of late, like in her livestream performance atop Italy's Vele di Scampia.

You can listen to the remix in full below.

