Queer Duo DAGR Release Empowering EP Featuring Rebecca Black, Portugal. The Man, More

Burgeoning queer dance music duo DAGR have released Fade on Back, an electrifying, seven-track tonal experience from start to finish.

Consisting of Ceci G and Veronika Jane Wyman, DAGR were born a day apart and raised in rural Texas. But they never crossed paths until arriving in Los Angeles and producing and touring for King Princess, UPSAHL, Girlpool, Uffie, Charli XCX, Brooke Candy and more.

Fade on Back begins with its titular track, which is chock-full of pummeling bass and wonky synths, delivering an industrial sound that shows DAGR mean business. The EP skates into "Cafe Racer," which features Rebecca Black and LVL1, and "Everytime That You Go." The former is a pulverizing, house-inspired record with sultry rave vibes, while the latter lathers up the project with a hyperpop twist.

"Mind Games" (with BAYLI, LYAM0 and Hanabii) certainly plays mind games as it drifts through an uplifting sound with contrasting overtones. "Caravan," a collab with Portugal. The Man, is a pulsating, synth-driven tune with adventurous melodies and sounds.

Then comes "Sorry," which rumbles through with blissed-out organs and trap-like rhythms without overdoing it. In classic DAGR fashion, they save the high energy for last with "Dumb 150," a joint track with trap music luminary Lunice. Purely experimental and filled with deep basses, piercing vocal chops and twerkable handclaps, "Dumb 150" embodies everything DAGR.

Take a listen to Fade on Back below and stream the EP here.

