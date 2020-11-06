Damon Sharpe Drops Poignant House Single "Lost Years" With Josh Cumbee

Celebrating his signing to marquee electronic imprint Armada Music, award-winning dance music producer and DJ Damon Sharpe has released "Lost Years," a scintillating house track featuring Josh Cumbee.

"Lost Years" is a bouncy yet poignant house number that yearns for the dance-floors of pre-pandemic yesteryear. The track strikes a beautiful dichotomy between sonic and lyrical elements, using nostalgic production techniques such as warm vocal chops to coalesce with Cumbee's aching lyrics, which explore the desire to maximize time with a loved one. Those butterflies in the stomach, Sharpe explained, can return if you simply make an effort to make up for lost time.

"Josh and I were discussing the feeling you get when you finally meet the person you want to spend the rest of your life with and wish you could rewind time to have met them sooner," said Sharpe about the inspiration behind the new track. "All we can do is make a conscious effort to make up for the time and experiences missed out collectively on before meeting them."

"Once Cimo and Rik joined the session it really came together," Sharpe continued. "We started incorporating a universal message of making up for lost time in multiple scenarios, relationships, career and life in general...I think it will really resonate with how people have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic...whenever this is all over, we will definitely be making up for lost time. Hopefully this tune can be an uplifting anthem of encouragement to do exactly that!"

Check out "Lost Years" below and find it on your go-to streaming platform here.

In addition to his many high-profile releases, like his GATTÜSO collaboration "When In Rome" and his joint effort "Ghost Ship" with trance legend Ørjan Nilsen, Sharpe has emerged as a fixture in the virtual concert space in the COVID-19 epoch. He recently teamed up with fellow red-hot producer DVRKO on an hourlong "Back To The Future" special DJ set, which followed in the footsteps of his massive Brainjack Arcade performance.

Sharpe also operates his monthly podcast show, “Damon Sharpe presents Brainjack," available via Insomniac Radio and all other streaming platforms. He produces and curates each episode while hosting many different artists from myriad genres. Check out the podcast here and watch Sharpe's recent streaming performances below.

