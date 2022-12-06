Damon Sharpe's "Naughty Girl" Music Video Is a Celebration of Shuffling and Rave Culture

Just last month, Damon Sharpe released his tech house cover of Beyoncé's 2004 hit, "Naughty Girl." The track is wildly infectious with its pumping bassline, quirky synths and sultry vocals from Tima Dee.

Now, Sharpe has dropped the official "Naughty Girl" music video, a celebration of shuffling. Featuring popular dancers and shape-cutters CiCi, Janeeva Pettway and Adrian Campos, among others, the video is a vibrant ode to rave fashion and culture.

Directed by Éli Sokhn, the video takes place in a math classroom with Sharpe as the teacher. Bored by his math lessons, the students turn off the lights and transform the room into a club, erupting into a dancing frenzy as the chalkboard changes from "MATH101" to "PARTY101."

Swapping school uniforms for rave gear and fluorescent office lights for strobes, the party rages on—until we learn Sharpe had merely fallen asleep and dreamt it all up. After all, can't we all relate to daydreaming about dancefloors while toiling through the humdrum goings-on of our day jobs?

Check out Sharpe's "Naughty Girl" music video below.

