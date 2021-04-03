Aluna and Don Jazzy Curate Latest Installment of Dance (RED) Saves Lives

This iteration features remixes from Sofi Tukker, UNIIQU3, TOKiMONSTA, Virgil Abloh, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Jérémy Paul Bali (c/o High Rise PR)

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of (RED), the charity has partnered with Mavin Records for an Afrobeats-inspired remix album curated by Aluna and label founder Don Jazzy. Proceeds from the LP will contribute to (RED)'s mission of helping those impacted by COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa.

Dance (RED) Saves Lives III features a bevy of brilliant dance music artists, including Felix Da Housecat, Chris Trucher, TOKiMONSTA, Virgil Abloh, Fela Kuti, Riel, and many more. Each artist has paid proper tribute to the original tunes and has helped convey the vision Aluna and Don Jazzy had for the LP. 

SOFI TUKKER's remix of "Woman" by Rema captures the essence of the original while adding their signature playful sound. Opening with a winding melody and bouncy percussion, to song progresses into an intoxicating dancefloor filler. UNIIQU3 also produced a ceaselessly catchy remix of "The Way You Are (Gbadun You)" by Di'Ja and Tiwa Savage, blending her Jersey Club sound with organic drums and a beautiful vocal.

Listen to Dance (RED) Saves Lives III below and find the record on streaming platforms here

(RED) also teamed up with Brooklyn-based Nigerian performance artist Laolu Senbanjo to create the album artwork as well as an exclusive merch line, which can be found here. Proceeds from the merch will also be donated to (RED)'s aforementioned mission.

"I was interested in reconnecting the Diaspora to Africa through dance music," Aluna said. "I'm looking to the future of dance music and that is being in the club hearing everything from EDM to Afrobeats to Amapiano to Dancehall and everything in between." 

