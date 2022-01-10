Daniel Allan's "Overstimulated" EP Is An Honest Look Into His Creative Process
After releasing three singles to give fans a taste of what's to come, Daniel Allan has finally released his Overstimulated EP in its entirety.
Overstimulated offers a transparent look into Allan's headspace and creative process across its six tracks, each of which feels more heartfelt than the last. Additionally, he's tapped a handful of talented collaborators to join in on his forward-thinking, pop-oriented sound including Idarose, DEEGAN, DLG., and bloody white.
"Overstimulated is a project that comments on my personal journey and its overwhelming nature," Allan said. "When life gets hectic, my primary coping mechanism is to lock myself in a room and work it out with music. Sometimes I don’t really know how to communicate, so I suppose this project is my way of sharing that experience with the world."
Daniel Allan's "Overstimulated" EP Is An Honest Look Into His Creative Process
Allan crowdfunded the EP with cryptocurrency, allowing for a new level of co-ownership between artist and fan.
While the EP holds an important message, it's bigger than the music itself. Not only has Allan taken steps toward his goal of releasing music without the constraints of a label, but he's also simultaneously redefining what it means to participate in an artist's music and brand. Allan is attempting to foster co-ownership between artists and fans by crowdfunding with his own token, $OVERSTIM, as well as through NFTs that yield exclusive benefits for owners.
With the release of Overstimulated, Allan is helping to educate other artists to reach their goals of financial and creative freedom. By using cryptocurrency to crowdfund a campaign, he's eliminated the red tape associated with typical music marketing campaigns by labels and allowed his art to flourish in its purest form.
You can find Overstimulated on streaming platforms here.
