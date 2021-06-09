DANK Links With Frankie Bones for Hypnotic Techno Track, "I Can't Stop Raving"

"I Can't Stop Raving" marks yet another club-ready record from the NYC mainstay.

After Brooklyn-based dance music veteran DANK previously mentioned that he's "sitting on a wealth of new music," that statement is proving to be true.

Following the release of his rave-ready remix of Jason Cluff's "Here For Music" just weeks ago, the techno titan has returned with an original track alongside Frankie Bones, another venerated New York techno tastemaker.

"I Can't Stop Raving" features a percussive four-on-the-floor beat, which churns along with thick kick drums. Heavy-hitting sonics coalesce with hypnotic vocoded vocals, with the earwork of a refrain chanting "I can't stop" for a club-ready roller. In this composition DANK and Frankie Bones expertly channel the dark yet infectious energy of an old-school rave in an underground warehouse.

Having been in the scene for decades, DANK has made a lasting mark with his riveting house and techno music. With his latest release, it seems he is striving to reinvigorate the dancefloor by paying homage to its pre-pandemic past, with subtle reminders of where the rave scene all began.

Listen to DANK and Frankie Bones' "I Can't Stop Raving" below.

FOLLOW DANK:

Facebook: facebook.com/dankofficialmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/dankofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/dankofficialmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2RzT1CX

FOLLOW FRANKIE BONES:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJFRANKIEBONES

Instagram: instagram.com/djfrankiebones

Spotify: spoti.fi/3w9IeOH