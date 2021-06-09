DANK Links With Frankie Bones for Hypnotic Techno Track, "I Can't Stop Raving"

DANK Links With Frankie Bones for Hypnotic Techno Track, "I Can't Stop Raving"

"I Can't Stop Raving" marks yet another club-ready record from the NYC mainstay.
Author:
Publish date:

DANK

"I Can't Stop Raving" marks yet another club-ready record from the NYC mainstay.

After Brooklyn-based dance music veteran DANK previously mentioned that he's "sitting on a wealth of new music," that statement is proving to be true.

Following the release of his rave-ready remix of Jason Cluff's "Here For Music" just weeks ago, the techno titan has returned with an original track alongside Frankie Bones, another venerated New York techno tastemaker. 

"I Can't Stop Raving" features a percussive four-on-the-floor beat, which churns along with thick kick drums. Heavy-hitting sonics coalesce with hypnotic vocoded vocals, with the earwork of a refrain chanting "I can't stop" for a club-ready roller. In this composition DANK and Frankie Bones expertly channel the dark yet infectious energy of an old-school rave in an underground warehouse. 

Having been in the scene for decades, DANK has made a lasting mark with his riveting house and techno music. With his latest release, it seems he is striving to reinvigorate the dancefloor by paying homage to its pre-pandemic past, with subtle reminders of where the rave scene all began.

Listen to DANK and Frankie Bones' "I Can't Stop Raving" below.

FOLLOW DANK:

Facebook: facebook.com/dankofficialmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/dankofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/dankofficialmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2RzT1CX

FOLLOW FRANKIE BONES:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJFRANKIEBONES
Instagram: instagram.com/djfrankiebones
Spotify: spoti.fi/3w9IeOH

Related

DANK
MUSIC RELEASES

DANK Unveils Riveting Techno Remix of Jason Cluff's "Here For Music"

A rave-ready remix from a New York mainstay.

DANK One Time
MUSIC RELEASES

DANK Pushes the Boundaries of His Sound with Eclectic New Single, "One Time"

"One Time" marks yet another genre-be-damned release by NYC mainstay DANK.

LINK
MUSIC RELEASES

LINK's "Turbo EP" Fuses Classic Rave Sounds With Forward-Thinking Production

"I feel like good music has a part of a person in it."

Hit Like TFH & Eskei83
MUSIC RELEASES

The Funk Hunters Tap ESKEI83 and RUSUR for Hypnotic Bass Track “Hit Like”

The duo have yet again proved they are not to be confined to any singular sound.

DANK - Jungle Boogie (Album Cover / Square)
MUSIC RELEASES

DANK Goes Wild With New Single "Jungle Boogie"

DANK unleashes a new future bounce record titled "Jungle Boogie" on TurnItUp Muzik.

gesaffelstein
MUSIC RELEASES

Gesaffelstein Emerges With Haunting Techno Single "Icia": Listen

The track appears on The Hacker's new 16-track compilation album "Interzone."

The cover art for "New York Fuckin City" by DANK.
MUSIC RELEASES

Dank Delivers a Genre-Bending Masterpiece with "New York Fuckin City"

"New York Fuckin City" samples the guitar riff from Metallica's "Seek and Destroy."

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not Teams Up With DMA'S for Kinetic Breakbeat Track "The Change"

"The Change" marks What So Not's first original release since 2019.