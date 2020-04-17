Danny Olson Drops Scintillating Rework of Imogen Heap's "Hide and Seek" With Don Diablo and JT Roach

Los Angeles-based producer Danny Olson has turned back the clock to rework Imogen Heap's iconic 2005 track "Hide and Seek." With additional production from HEXAGON head honcho Don Diablo and a hair-raising vocal effort from JT Roach, this modern take utilizes a cinematic bass approach in a refreshing twist on the timeless single.

Olson does a fantastic job behind the boards here, producing lush, sprawling future bass chords that interlace with euphoric orchestral strings, permeating the drop with emotional resonance. In a shrewd move, Roach's vocals are also vocoded, instilling the slice of melancholic nostalgia that HEXAGON has become known for while tipping a hat to the style of the original "Hide and Seek."

“I love covering really ambitious records," Danny Olson says in an exclusive quote to EDM.com. "Instead of trying to top artists like Imogen Heap or Coldplay (which is nearly impossible to do), I like to honor their creativity by recreating these covers in a new way that reflects my personal style—not by doing something better, but by doing something different."

Retaining elements of the original while transforming it into something unique was a major sticking point for all artists involved. "My personal vision was to hold back the energy level as much as possible while still adding a unique extra dimension to Imogen Heap’s timeless classic," Don Diablo adds. "It took a lot of going back and forth but thanks to Danny and JT Roach I feel like we completed that mission and we are excited to finally share our collaboration with the world!”

