Dario G Shares Summery Track “You Make the Sunrise (feat. Leslie P George)"

Gearing up for the release of his third album Hola, house legend Dario G just shared a bright, new single, “You Make the Sunrise,” featuring previous collaborator Leslie P George. The highly anticipated project, coming out on June 26th, will mark the artist’s first album in almost two decades. Judging by previously released singles such as the title track “Hola,” “High” with Leslie P George, and “If You Love Me” featuring Danny Dearden, Hola is undoubtedly shaping up to being a record filled with tasteful and summery house gems.

“You Make the Sunrise” is a perfect display of Dario G’s ability to craft compelling, piano-driven house anthems. Out exclusively on YouTube via Front of House, the lighthearted single starts off with an intoxicating vocal sample and warm synths that slowly lead the way towards the drop, where catchy chords and classic house grooves take over.

"'You Make the Sunrise' was huge fun to make,” said Dario G. “My new album was almost complete and my state of mind relaxed, refreshed and that vibe seems to show here. I wrote the chords on the piano but transferred them to a synth stab sound, very much in the same vein as tracks like a 'Sunchyme' and 'Dream to Me.'"

Dario G was formed in the late 90s by DJs and producers Scott Rosser, Paul Spencer and Stephen Spencer (Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer later left the group) and has been an unstoppable force within the global dance scene over the past couple of decades. The then-trio released their debut album Sunmachine in 1998, which featured the classic “Carnaval De Paris,” relating to the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. The official FIFA 2010 World Cup soundtrack came from the hands of Dario G as well, when he teamed up with rapper Pitbull and TKZEE for “Game On.”

