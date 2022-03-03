Premiere: Listen to Freejak's Rework of Darude's "Sandstorm," a Favorite In Tiësto's DJ Sets

The dust from the sandstorm that Darude stirred up almost 23 years ago still hasn't settled.

Now, U.K. producer Freejak is swirling it up once again. He will soon release an official rework of Darude's iconic, shape-shifting track "Sandstorm," which changed the course of dance music as we know it after its 1999 release.

Freejak's rendition of "Sandstorm," which will release via Perfect Havoc, shrewdly utilizes Darude's original structure while reimagining its iconic lead synth. After the first drop, he introduces a big break—just like Darude's original—to allow for the energy to soak in before he brings the track home with an electrifying coda. Grooving big room basses and a snappy kick keep this classic storm brewing.

Tiësto has been a huge supporter of Freejak's edit and has played it consistently on his seminal "Club Life" podcast since November. He has also rinsed it in his live performances, including his DJ sets on New Year's Eve at Las Vegas' Zouk Nightclub and his "One Night in London" show at the legendary Brixton Academy.

Freejak's version of "Sandstorm" will officially release on Friday, March 4th. You can pre-save the track here and take a listen to its premiere below, exclusively via EDM.com.

