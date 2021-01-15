Dash Berlin and ANG Drop New Single "Firefly" on Hardwell's Revealed Recordings

Dash Berlin is back to unveil a massive big room track alongside LA-based duo ANG. "Firefly" comes to us via Hardwell's Revealed Recordings, marking the iconic trance artist's second release on the label since 2014.

"Firefly" is equipped with all the necessary bells and whistles of a true progressive house track. Dash Berlin and ANG expertly incorporate fierce synth stabs alongside a soaring melodic framework, delivering a euphoric number. It's the type of track that makes you wish you were back in 2011 under the electric sky with your rave group.

Check out "Firefly" below.

Last year, Dash Berlin made his triumphant return to Revealed with the single "Skies" alongside Blackcode and Charlie Miller. In 2020, he dropped a whopping 13 tracks, including the revered "New Dawn" with HALIENE. With his track record, 2021 should prove to be an even bigger year for the beloved artist.

You can download and stream "Firefly" across all platforms here.

