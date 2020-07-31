Dash Berlin Drops Uplifting Single "New Dawn" with HALIENE

Dash Berlin is here to get you through the quarantine blues, dropping an effervescent single titled "New Dawn" featuring vocals by HALIENE.

The legendary trance and progressive house producer takes HALIENE's inspiring lyrics and pairs them with a melodic arrangement. The gentle piano eventually leads into a bright, beaming drop that channels the peak-time energy one may feel at the apex of a festival set. Ultimately, "New Dawn" is here to elevate even the gloomiest of days.

Dash Berlin has been a resounding force in trance music for years, and he only reinforces his reputation with his latest release. By combining elements of classic trance with a number of modern production techniques, the esteemed producer provides a warm virtual hug to all of his adoring fans.

You can stream or download "New Dawn" here and check it out below.

