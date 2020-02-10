David Bowie's Drum and Bass-Inspired Song "Nuts" Has Finally Been Released

An unreleased tune from the legendary David Bowie has finally been uncovered and released for all to enjoy. For "Nuts," the late artist dove headfirst into a drum-heavy, experimental electronic sound. The syncopated beat and waning synth guide the listener while soft-spoken vocals sprinkled throughout tie things together with a decidedly Bowie feel.

The latest in a string of unreleased tunes from Bowie released in 2020, "Nuts" was written and recorded in 1996 alongside Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati. It was intended to be a bonus track on his 1997 album EART HL I NG but the song didn't end up being included on the record. In a press release, a representative for the late Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee stated that another unreleased track would be delivered next week along with a "final extra surprise."

"Nuts" by David Bowie is out now on Parlophone Records. You can download or stream the uncovered single on most major streaming platforms today.

