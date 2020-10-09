David Dann Returns After 7-Year Hiatus to Drop "You & Me"

David Dann, the visionary music curator responsible for breaking the careers of ZHU, Gallant, and THEY., is back from a seven-year hiatus to relaunch his own artist project. The Mind of a Genius founder has returned to the studio to release his new single, "You & Me," featuring French vocalist NICOLAS.

"You & Me" serves as not only a song for the quarantine age, with lyrics like “I can feel the distance in between us,” but also as a return to Dann's live performance roots. It's the type of deep house track that instantly transports you back to the dance floor. NICOLAS' pitched down vocals present a bittersweet tone when paired alongside Dann's chilled out sonics. It's the perfect combination of introspective and euphoric stylings that will serve well for both home listening and those late club nights.

Dann's return to the studio began during a night out at a club. After being instigated to step behind the decks at his birthday party in August of 2019 at LA's Sound Nightclub, a spark awoke within him. “This was something that I forgot I even had in me." He explained in a press release. "Performing live brought so much joy not only for myself, but for so many people around me. It was something that I had put to the side for so long, but recently had felt like something was missing in my personal expression. After that show at Sound, I rediscovered that love of performing, and that really reinvigorated me to give a serious solo project a shot.”

The seven years he took off from making music, however, did not mean he was sitting idly by. Over his 15-year career, he's gone from DJ to music curator to label boss, taking on the challenges of bringing genre-defying talent to the market and carving out a path for others to follow. Lucky for us, "You & Me" is just the beginning. He plans to drop what he describes as a "visceral and cinematic music video to follow, which [he thinks] fans will find gripping like a classic action movie, but with vulnerable moments to match the song’s ethos."

Stream "You & Me" across all platforms here.

