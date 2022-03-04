Spring Into Spring With David Guetta and Afrojack's "Trampoline" Featuring Missy Elliott

"If Guetta makes it, then it's a hit," promises DOECHII on "Trampoline," the newest collaboration from iconic beatsmiths David Guetta and Afrojack.

If the success of their last single, "Hero," is any indication—it's currently nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 2022 Grammy Awards—then DOECHII is right on target.

Featuring vocals from Missy Elliott and BIA, the hip-hop-infused "Trampoline" is out now via Parametric Records and Artist Partner Group. "Bounce that shit. Make it go," its lyrics urge, backed by a minimalistic bass line and zingy synths. You can practically envision Elliott, BIA and DOECHII in the studio putting this one together, strutting around with the boss energy that their contributions exude.

"I’ve been a Missy Elliott fan for a very long time because she’s very cool, makes amazing beats, and awesome music that I’ve listened to since I was a kid," Afrojack said in a press release. "Also very excited, of course, to work together with BIA and DOECHII."

"It’s a mix of hip-hop and electronic music, which is rare for me," Guetta added. "I don’t go to this territory often, but when I do, I go hard!"

Listen to "Trampoline" below.

