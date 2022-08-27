Skip to main content
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha Revitalize Turn of the Century Hit, "Blue"

The longtime collaborators have yet another hit on their hands—with some help from TikTok.

Warner Records

It was a record that may have otherwise been buried in the archives, but with the help of TikTok's algorithm, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha's "I'm Good (Blue)," is finally seeing an official release.

"It’s nostalgic to when I was younger," Rexha told Rolling Stone. "Listening to Eiffel 65’s original song and it was just a fun record that we put together naturally."

Years prior, the "Hey Mama" collaborators teamed up to remix this turn of the century classic. Guetta even rinsed it out during his mainstage performance at Ultra Music Festival 2017. At the time, it seemed like an official release wasn't meant to be, but after the winds of TikTok got a snippet of the single, it was suddenly off to the races.

Rexha commands the spotlight with uplifting lyrics in the spirit of seizing the moment. On the production side, Guetta brings a biting bassline to the chorus of this iconic jam while maintaining the original track's unmistakable signature qualities, starting with its instantly recognizable piano-driven melody.

The rework marks the first time the longtime collaborators have joined forces since their 2021 super-collab, "Family," alongside Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Take a listen below. 

